Late goal seals win for Armagh over Cavan as Ulster pre-season action begins

Action from tonight's Dr McKenna Cup game between Armagh and Cavan.

A LATE GOAL clinched success for Armagh against Cavan tonight as they got their Dr McKenna Cup campaign off to a bright start.

Kieran McGeeney’s side ran out victors by 1-12 to 0-11 at Kingspan Breffni in the Section B Round 1 fixture as the pre-season Ulster competition began.

Gearoid McKiernan top scored for Cavan with 0-6 while Jarlath Óg Burns, Jemar Hall and Rory Grugan hit 0-2 apiece for Armagh.

Cavan went ahead 0-3 to 0-1 after 15 minutes before Armagh took over for the remainder of the half and went ahead 0-6 to 0-3 by half-time.

Four point in a row saw Cavan start the second half strongly and move in front with the teams evenly-matched throughout the half.

Gearoid McKiernan nudged Cavan ahead 0-11 to 0-10 approaching full-time before points from Rian O’Neill and Rory Grugan edged Armagh in front, the late goal from McQuillan in injury-time sealing a four-point success for the Orchard County.

Tyrone are the other team in this section with Cavan hosting the reigning All-Ireland champions next Tuesday 11 January at 8.15pm, while Armagh take on Tyrone on Saturday 15 January in Omagh at 1.30pm.

The action continues in the Dr McKenna Cup tomorrow night with Donegal playing Down and Derry facing Monaghan.

