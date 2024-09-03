Armagh GAA warns schools about fake Sam Maguire trophy being showcased for ‘substantial’ fees

ARMAGH GAA HAS warned of a scam involving a fake Sam Maguire trophy being taken around pubs and schools in exchange for “substantial amounts of money”.

The Orchard County beat Galway in July to win its second All-Ireland Senior Football Championship and claim the famous Sam Maguire Cup.

Advertisement

Armagh GAA now has ownership of the coveted trophy for the next year and as it custom, the Sam Maguire will do the rounds of local GAA clubs and schools over the coming months.

However, the county today warned that a fake trophy is currently making appearances in pubs, schools and event venues in exchange for large fees.

SAM MAGUIRE - IMPORTANT NOTICE



Armagh GAA have been made aware of a counterfeit Sam Maguire trophy being taken around a number of pubs, event venues and schools in exchange for substantial amounts of money.



Armagh GAA have clearly established guidelines and methods for… pic.twitter.com/hOWHJghx2h — Armagh_GAA (@Armagh_GAA) September 3, 2024

Armagh GAA has noted that it has “clearly established guidelines and methods for requesting the use/appearance of the Sam Maguire and will NEVER charge for this”.

In a statement to The Journal, a PSNI spokesperson said that while it has not received any reports of this nature, police encourage anyone with information regarding potential crime to contact them.

Written by Diarmuid Pepper and posted on TheJournal.ie