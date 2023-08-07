Armagh clubs "strongly support" and ratify Kieran McGeeney for 10th season

ARMAGH CLUBS HAVE “strongly supported and ratified” Kieran McGeeney to remain in charge of the county footballers for the 2024 season.

A statement from Armagh GAA this evening reads that the decision was taken by club delegates following a County Committee meeting, meaning McGeeney is heading for a 10th campaign at the helm.

“Following tonight’s County Committee meeting, club delegates have strongly supported and ratified Kieran McGeeney as Senior County Football Manager for the 2024 season,” a statement on the Armagh GAA Twitter page reads.

McGeeney joined Armagh as head coach in 2014 and was appointed as manager the following season.

He became the longest-serving inter-county manager following the departure of Colm Collins from his role with the Clare footballers in June.

Armagh reached the Ulster SFC final this year where they were defeated by defending champions Derry after penalties. They subsequently contested the All-Ireland quarter-final where they were once again defeated after a penalty shootout against Monaghan.

