Armagh beat Kildare by 14 points, Meath edge Louth late on for first win

Kildare 0-8 Armagh 2-16

Meath 1-11 Louth 1-9

ARMAGH MAINTAINED THEIR 100% record in Division 2 of the National Football League this afternoon with a 14-point win over Kildare.

Conor Turbitt starred with 1-5 (3f), while Rory Grugan scored the Orchard county’s other first-half goal at Dr Cullen Park, Carlow.

Kildare’s miserable start to the league continues, Glenn Ryan’s side falling to three consecutive defeats.

Kieran McGeeney’s men roared out of the blocks, and led 1-3 to 0-0 after 10 minutes.

The Lilywhites responded, but Grugan’s goal made it 2-4 to 0-3 in the 18th minute.

They were 10 points to the better — 2-8 to 0-4 — at half time, and never looked back thereafter.

Oisin Conaty and Stefan Campbell also showed well, combining for 0-7, as Armagh had a spread of seven scorers.

Kildare, on the other hand, had five. Kevin Feely top-scored with 0-4 (3f). Kevin O’Callaghan was shown a straight red late on for a high challenge.

McGeeney’s side face Donegal next, with both sides winning all of their games so far.

For Kildare, it’s a trip to Páirc Tailteann to face Meath.

The Royals bagged their first win of the campaign against Louth in Navan this afternoon.

Colm O’Rourke’s side hit 1-6 without reply in the second half to claim a dramatic victory.

They had trailed by four points with 40 minutes played, but moved into the ascendency thereafter.

Matthew Costello scores his goal. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Mathew Costello rounded off the comeback with a brilliant 70th-minute goal, which put them two points ahead. Tom Jackson fired home at the other end deep into injury time, but Ger Brennan’s Wee county fell agonisingly short.

Costello finished with 1-2 (2f), while Shane Walsh, Jack O’Connor, Daithi McGowan and Eoghan Frayne were also in scoring form for Meath. Ryan Burns was Louth’s top scorer with 0-4, while captain Sam Mulroy finished with 0-3 (2f, 1m).

Louth — who have one win under their belt — face Cavan in Ardee next weekend.

Donegal beat Fermanagh, and Cavan edged past Cork, in yesterday’s other Division 2 fixtures.