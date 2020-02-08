Armagh revive promotion push with win over Kildare despite Jamie Clarke sending-off

Armagh 0-16

Kildare 0-10

Dan Bannon reports from the Athletic Grounds

ARMAGH MASTERED THE conditions to get back to winning ways at home against Kildare in Division 2. Kieran McGeeney’s side made better use of the wind throughout and especially in the in the opening half when they built up their insurmountable lead.

Despite losing Jamie Clarke to a second yellow card in the opening minutes of the second half, Kildare with the numerical advantage, lacked imagination and were unable to break down Armagh.

With Rian O’Neill impressing, they comfortably held the lead and the two points on offer were never in doubt, as they expertly controlled the game winning margin.

Interestingly, Kildare won the toss and decided to play against the wind in the opening half. Jack O’Connor’s tactic looked to be: pack the defence and manage the lead against the wind. That ploy looked to pay off in the early stages when Paul Cribben had the sides level one point a-piece after eight minutes, but that would be their only score of the half.

Armagh probed and probed and with the gale allowing them to dominate possession and the hosts eventually found openings. Kildare’s Mark Donnellan was forced into a fine save from Aidan Nugent before Stefan Campbell opened his account.

As the half progressed, so did the attritional conditions, Armagh grew in confidence and found their scoring range. Oisín O’Neill’s sublime effort, cracking off the post and the crossbar from significant distance typified their use of the wind.

Sensing the urgency for scores, Kieran McGeeney introduced Jamie Clarke for the off-colour Conor Turbitt. It a was a clever stroke at the tail end of the half which paid dividends straightaway with Clarke landing the final two points of the first period to make it 0-8 to 0-1 at the break.

Tempers flare at half time. Source: Philip Magowan/INPHO

The game, it must be said, had to deal with a narky under current, which bubbled into a skirmish at he half time whistle. David Coldrick came out and issued Clarke his first yellow before the throw-in. The mercurial star picked up his second soon after, in the midst of Armagh’s three point blitz, to provide them the perfect start Kildare craved.

Paddy Brophy — aided by substitute Adam Tyrell — did try in vain to eat into the deficit but Rian O’Neill was able to supply the respite every time with ice cool frees into the stiff breeze to guide his side home and realign their promotion hopes after last weekends blip against Laois.

Scorers for Armagh: Rian O’Neill 0-4 (3f), Stefan Campbell, Aidan Nugent (1m) and Jamie Clarke (1f) 0-2 each, Stephen Sheridan, Niall Grimley, Oisin O’Neill, Aidan Forker (f), Mark Shields and Callum Cumiskey 0-1 each

Scorers for Kildare: Paddy Brophy 0-4, Adam Tyrell 0-3 (2f), Daniel Flynn, Jack Robinson and Paul Cribben 0-1 each

Armagh

1. Blaine Hughes (Carrickcruppen)

5. Conor O’Neill (Killeavy)

17. Aidan Forker (Maghery)

2. Paddy Burns (Forkhill)

12. Mark Shields (Whitecross)

6. Stephen Sheridan (Forkhill)

10. Callum Cumiskey (Crossmaglen Rangers)

8. Niall Grimley (Madden)

20. Jarlath Og Burns (Silverbridge)

9. Oisín O’Neill (Crossmaglen Rangers)

11. Stefan Campbell (Clan Na Gael)

7. Joe McElroy (Armagh Harps)

13. Conor Turbitt (Clann Éireann)

22. Aidan Nugent (St Patricks Cullyhanna)

14. Rian O’Neill (Crossmaglen Rangers)

Subs:

21. Jamie Clarke (Crossmaglen Rangers) for Turbitt (28)

18. James Morgan (Crossmaglen Rangers) for O’Connell (46)

4. Greg McCabe (Shane O’Neills) for Nugent (69)

3. Brendan Donaghy (Clonmore) for Shields (70)

19. Aaron McKay (Dromintee) for Cumiskey (70+2)

Armagh's Mark Shields and Kildare's Kevin Feely. Source: Philip Magowan/INPHO

Kildare

1.Mark Donnellan (Maynooth)

4. Peter Kelly (Two Mile House)

3. Mick O’Grady (Celbridge)

6. Shea Ryan (Sarsfields)

12. Keith Cribbin (Johnstownbridge)

5. Kevin Flynn (Celbridge)

21. David Hyland (Athy)

2. Con Kavanagh (Sarsfields)

8. Kevin Feely (Athy)

23. Tommy Moolick (Leixlip)

10. Paul Cribbin (Johnstownbridge)

11. Paddy Brophy (Celbridge)

15. Jimmy Hyland (Ballyteague)

13. Niall Kelly (Athy)

14. Daniel Flynn (Johnstownbridge)

Subs:

20. Neil Flynn (Maynooth) for O’Grady (h-t)

7. Johnny Byrne (Allenwood) for Byrne (Blood 39-42)

24. Adam Tyrell (Moorefield) for Hyland (45)

7. Johnny Byrne (Allenwood) for Kavanagh (46)

18. Jack Robinson (Clogherinkoe) for Moolick (56)

9. Liam Power (Raheens) for Kelly (66)

Referee: David Coldrick (Meath).

