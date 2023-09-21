Armagh star to debut for Melbourne, McKenna will start as Brisbane chase Grand Final spot

ARMAGH STAR AIMEE Mackin will make her AFLW debut tomorrow night for Melbourne, while Tyrone All-Ireland winner Conor McKenna will start for the Brisbane Lions in Saturday’s AFL preliminary final.

The Armagh forward will line out alongside her younger sister Blaithin for the first time in Australian Rules as they play Hawthorn tomorrow night. The Round 4 fixtures sees Melbourne bidding to maintain their perfect winning start to the season.

It was announced in March that the older Mackin sister was set to make the move after the 2023 All-Ireland senior championship campaign. The 2020 Senior Player of the Year winner has been selected as half-forward with Dublin’s Sinead Goldrick also named to start alongside the Armagh duo.

Mackin duo ready to go. 👊😤 #DemonSpirit — Melbourne AFLW (@MelbourneAFLW) September 21, 2023

Fresh from signing a new two-year deal with the Brisbane Lions, Tyrone’s Conor McKenna is named at half-back for Saturday’s preliminary final against Carlton Blues. Brisbane are aiming to reach the Grand Final for the first time since 2004.

McKenna has been a permanent fixture in their 2023 campaign, joining as an off-season recruit after two years out of the AFL playing Gaelic football for Tyrone and helping his native county land the 2021 All-Ireland title. He previously played for Essendon between 2015-20.

Kilkenny’s Darragh Joyce is listed amongst the four emergency players. Brisbane face Carlton at 8.15am Irish time at the Gabba.

The first preliminary final pits Collingwood against GWS Giants at 10.50am Irish time tomorrow. Derry’s Callum Brown is listed as an interchange player.

The AFL Grand Final will take place on Saturday 30 September in the MCG.