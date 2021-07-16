Membership : Access or Sign Up
Armagh confirm Covid case ahead of Ulster semi-final against Monaghan, one change a-piece for Newry clash

Páirc Elser hosts tomorrow’s meeting, with throw-in down for 4pm.

By Emma Duffy Friday 16 Jul 2021, 8:11 PM
24 minutes ago 358 Views 0 Comments
conor-mcmanus-with-kieran-mcgeeney-after-the-game Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney with Monaghan star forward Conor McManus. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

ARMAGH AND MONAGHAN have shown their respective hands ahead of tomorrow’s Ulster football semi-final at Páirc Esler, Newry [throw-in 4pm, live on Sky Sports Arena].

Armagh GAA released their starting 15 earlier today, while simultaneously confirming that a player had tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the last-four battle.

A spokesperson for Armagh GAA said: “A player of our senior football team has tested positive for Covid-19. We can confirm after strictly following the public health advice and with the support of our experienced medical team, this is an isolated case.

“We wish the player a full and speedy recovery, and we extend our best wishes to the team and management in their preparations for the USFC semi-final against Monaghan tomorrow. There will no further comment at this time.”

Kieran McGeeney has made one change to the side that saw off Antrim in the provincial quarter-final, with Killeavy goalkeeper Shea Magill coming in for his championship debut in place of regular number one Blaine Hughes.

Monaghan, likewise, have kept changes to a minimum after their win over Fermanagh. Manager Seamus ‘Banty’ McEnaney hands Niall Kearns of the Sean McDermott’s club a starting place in the forward line, with Carrickmacross Emmets man Stephen O’Hanlon making way to facilitate the switch.

The Orchard county won by four points when the sides met early in the league.

The other Ulster semi-final between Donegal and Tyrone takes place on Sunday, with neither county naming their side just yet.

Armagh (v Monaghan)

1. Shea McGill;

2. James Morgan, 3. Aaron McKay, 4. Ross Finn;

5. Ciaron O’Hanlon, 6. Greg McCabe, 7. Connire Mackin;

8. Niall Grimely, 9. Oisin O’Neill;

10. Jemar Hall, 11. Rian O’Neill, 12. Jarly Og Burns;

13. Rory Grugan, 14. Andrew Murnin, 15. Stepfan Campbell.

Monaghan (v Armagh)

1. Rory Beggan;

2. Kieran Duffy, 3. Conor Boyle, 4. Ryan Wylie;

5. Karl O’Connell, 6. Killian Lavelle, 7. Ryan McAnespie;

8. Darren Hughes, 9. Niall Kearns;

10. Michael Bannigan, 11. Aaron Mulligan, 12. Dessie Ward;

13. Conor McCarthy, 14. Jack McCarron, 15. Conor McManus.

This weekend’s Gaelic football fixtures

Saturday, July 17

Ulster SFC

Armagh v Monaghan, Páirc Esler, 4pm, Sky Sports Arena

Sunday, July 18

Leinster SFC

Kildare v Westmeath, Croke Park, 2pm, GAAGO (teams here)

Dublin v Meath, Croke Park, 4.30pm, GAAGO

Ulster SFC

Tyrone v Donegal, Brewster Park, 1.45pm, RTE.

Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

