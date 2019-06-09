This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 9 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Five-goal Armagh power into Ulster final as holders Donegal and Cavan to do battle for second berth

A busy weekend of ladies football action in the northern province.

By The42 Team Sunday 9 Jun 2019, 9:46 PM
14 minutes ago 231 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4675265
Niamh Reel of Armagh shoots to score her side's second goal.
Niamh Reel of Armagh shoots to score her side's second goal.
Niamh Reel of Armagh shoots to score her side's second goal.

Armagh 5-14

Monaghan 1-12

ARMAGH ADVANCED TO the TG4 Ulster SFC final with an impressive victory over Monaghan at the Athletic Grounds on Sunday evening.

Armagh’s ability to get goals at key moments proved crucial but they had to withstand a good rally from Monaghan prior to the break.

However, Armagh set the tone early when Aoife McCoy got the first of her two goals as they marched into a second successive Ulster SFC final with 14 points to spare in the end.

The hosts established a 13-point lead midway through the first half against a Farney team which came to town still searching for their first victory of 2019.

Monaghan, who have been Ulster finalists 17 times this century, closed the gap in the second quarter but Armagh recovered after the break and eased to a convincing victory.

Armagh got off to a dream start with a goal after just 18 seconds, McCoy hitting the Monaghan net after a sublime long ball from Caroline O’Hanlon found Blaithin Mackin.

Skipper Kelly Mallon added two frees from the left and Mackin kicked a long range point to put the hosts six ahead by just the fifth minute.

A free from Rosemary Courtney got Monaghan on the scoreboard but Mallon and All-Star midfielder O’Hanlon landed frees in quick succession and McCoy pointed two minutes later.

Two towering points by Mallon from long range was followed by a second Armagh goal when Mackin’s shot came back off the woodwork and young Niamh Reel slotted the ball into the net.

That put Armagh 2-8 to 0-1 ahead midway through the opening period but to their credit Monaghan fought back and outscored the Orchard outfit 1-5 to a single point the the remainder of the half.

Optimized-1725837 Blaithin Mackin of Armagh in action against Eva Woods of Monaghan.

Corner back Casey Treanor and Chloe McBride each kicked good scores and although Armagh goalkeeper Caroline O’Hare saved a penalty from Cora Courtney, the Monaghan captain tucked away the rebound.

Reel broke the scoring sequence with a point for Armagh but Monaghan got three in injury time, Cora Courtney and Shauna Coyle from play sandwiching another Rosemary Courtney free.

Coyle also got the first score of the second half after good approach play and it took two timely intercepts in defence from O’Hanlon to break up promising Monaghan attacks.

But Armagh gave themselves breathing space with a 42nd-minute goal, touched home by Eve Lavery, who added a point before giving way to All-Star Aimee Mackin who hadn’t been deemed fit to start.

McCoy got Armagh’s fourth goal and Blaithin Mackin raised a fifth green flag for Lorraine McCaffrey and Fionnuala McAtamney’s team as the game ended in a torrential downpour.

Scorers – Armagh: A McCoy 2-1, K Mallon 0-5 (3f), B Mackin, N Reel 1-2 each, E Lavery 1-1, C O’Hanlon 0-2, A Mackin 0-1.

Monaghan: R Courtney 0-5 (4f), C Courtney 1-2 (1-0 pen), S Coyle 0-3, C Treanor 0-1, C McBride 0-1.

Armagh: C O’Hare, S Marley, E Lavery, R O’Reilly; C McKenna, C McCambridge, T Grimes; N Coleman, C O’Hanlon; M Moriarty, A McCoy, K Mallon; A Donaldson, B Mackin, N Reel.  Subs: A Mackin for Lavery (42), C Morgan for O’Reilly (46), N Murphy for Reel (52), M Watters for Mallon (54), C Towe for C McKenna (57), 

Monaghan: B Tierney; N Kerr, S Boyd, C Treanor; A McAnespie, H McSkane, S Coyle; A McCarey, E McAnespie; R Courtney, C Courtney, C McBride; E Woods, M Monaghan, C McAnespie.  Subs: B McAleer for McBride (55), L Flynn for Monaghan (56), N McGuirk for Treanor (57), R Hughes for McSkane (58).

Referee : Yvonne Duffy (Cavan).

Yesterday, Donegal bagged three goals to claim north-west bragging rights as they got the better of Tyrone in their TG4 Ulster Ladies SFC preliminary round tie at Kingspan Breffni Park.

Optimized-1724323 Niamh Hegarty in action yesterday.

Geraldine McLaughlin scored two goals and Niamh Hegarty also found the net as the defending champions progressed, but only after battling to overcome a strong challenge from the reigning All-Ireland Intermediate champions.

It finished 3-12 to 2-12, and Maxi Curran’s side now face Cavan in the semi-final.

Scorers: Donegal: G McLaughlin (2-4, 1-0 pen, 0-4f), K Guthrie (0-6, 3f), N Hegarty (1-0), K Keeney (0-1), A Boyle Carr (0-1), R Friel (0-1).

Tyrone: M Canavan (1-8, 1-0 pen 0-6f), N McGirr (1-0), N Woods (0-1); N Hughes (0-1), N O’Neill (0-1), M Mallon (0-1),

Donegal: A McColgan; A.M. McGlynn, E Gallagher, R Rogers; N Carr, N McLaughlin, T Doherty; K Herron, E McGinley; K Guthrie, K Keeney, A Boyle Carr; N Hegarty, G McLaughlin, S McGroddy. Subs: S McLaughlin for Rogers (h-t), R Friel for Hegarty (h-t)

Tyrone: S Lynch; C Hunter, J Barrett, C Conway; S McCarroll, N McGirr, E Brennan; E.J. Gervin, N Woods; N Hughes, M Canavan, A McHugh; N O’Neill, M Mallon, C Kelly. Subs: D Gallagher for Kelly (43), T McLoughlin for McCarroll (54), S Byrne for McHugh (59).

Referee: B Rice (Down).

- Reporting from Richard Bullick and Francis Mooney.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie