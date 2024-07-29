Advertisement
Niall Grimley celebrates at the final whistle. Tom Maher/INPHO
Tribute

'There were three angels looking down on us' - Armagh All-Ireland winner Grimley

‘It’s not about the medal or the cup.’
10.12am, 29 Jul 2024
ARMAGH STAR NIALL Grimley has dedicated his team’s All-Ireland senior football success to “three angels looking down on us,” including his late brother Patrick.

Father-of-three Patrick, his wife Ciera, and Ciara McElvanna died following a four-vehicle collision in Markethill last November.

Grimley was speaking on RTÉ’s The Sunday Game from the Carrickdale Hotel as Armagh celebrated their first All-Ireland title since 2022 — and second ever — after the 1-11 to 0-13 triumph over Galway.

“Everybody knows my story by now,” Grimley told Marty Morrissey.

“There was three angels looking down on us there today and tonight. And when you lose someone so close to you, there’s not a minute goes by that you don’t think about them.

“I said in an interview earlier that it’s not about the medal or the cup. Patrick and Ciera had three beautiful kids and for me, the motivation night after night was basically just put a smile on their faces.

“They’ve been through enough and maybe they helped me with my last score.”

niall-grimley-hugs-his-niece-cadhla-after-the-game Grimley hugs his niece Cadhla after the game. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Ciara McElvanna was the wife of 2002 All-Ireland winner Kevin McElvanna, and in this powerful interview, Grimley also paid tribute to fellow Madden clubman Kevin.

“I looked up to Kevin and I still look up to him. He’s a hero to me and an inspiration. When I was a young fella, I was looking up to Kevin like, ‘I wanna be like him, I wanna win an All-Ireland.’ 

“He’s a top man and it’s not just about my story. Everyone else has a story and unfortunately, it’s part of life. You have to deal with it and move forward.”

- With reporting from Sinéad Farrell

