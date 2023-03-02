Seamus Power five off the lead after early action in Orlando

SEAMUS POWER IS five shots off the lead after the early action at the Arnold Palmer Invitational on the PGA Tour.

The Waterford man carded an even-par opening-round 72 in Orlando, Florida, with American duo Chris Kirk and Cameron Young leading the field after five-under 67s.

Power started on the back nine, shooting a birdie on the 13th and a bogey on hole 17. He also birdied on four and seven, before another bogey on the ninth.

Shane Lowry, Rory McIlroy and Padraig Harrington all teed off after 5pm Irish time.

More to follow.

You can view the leaderboard here >