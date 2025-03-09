Shane Lowry plummets from top of leaderboard at Arnold Palmer Invitational

SHANE LOWRY HAS slipped from leader at the halfway mark to joint seventh after a nightmare moving day at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Lowry held a two-shot overnight lead at Bay Hill, but the Offaly man is now six behind his successor at the top, Colin Morikawa.

A horror four-over-par round of 76 saw Lowry plummet down the leaderboard.

The 2019 Open champion began with bogeys on the first and second, before back-to-back birdies on six and seven steadied the ship. But a disastrous back nine followed, with double bogeys on the 11th and 13th.

Lowry is four-under overall, tied for seventh with USA’s Andrew Novak and Sepp Straka of Austria.

Rory McIlroy is a shot further back, tied for 10th after a one-over 73 today.

The Hollywood man finished poorly, bogeying three of his last four holes on the 15th, 17th and 18th.

He also dropped shots on the third and seventh, while birdies arrived on holes two, six, 10 and 16.

Advertisement

McIlroy is seven off the lead in Orlando; three-under overall alongside England’s Aaron Rai and Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre.

Morikawa fired a five-under-par 67 to open up a one-shot lead at the top.

The two-time major champion, who is chasing his first tournament win since October 2023, conjured two birdies in his final three holes to edge clear of a crowded field.

The 28-year-old world number five from California reeled off six birdies and only one bogey in a scintillating round that left him alone on 10 under through 54 holes.

Colin Morikawa is the clubhouse leader. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Morikawa’s barnstorming finish began on the par-five 16th, when he hit a superb approach shot to six feet before watching his birdie putt curl around the lip of the cup before dropping in to move to nine under.

He almost claimed solo possession of the lead on the par-three 17th, but this time had to settle for a par as his 11-foot birdie putt lipped out.

Morikawa did not have long to wait to edge clear of the field though. After reaching the green in two on the 18th, he coolly rolled in an 11-footer for birdie to take the lead.

It marked a welcome return to form for Morikawa who has struggled on his last two visits to Bay Hill, missing the cut on both occasions.

Morikawa says a more controlled game has been the bedrock of his resurgence this week.

“You have to hit good shots out here,” he said. “I felt like I’ve had more control for the first three days and just got to keep sticking to that game plan tomorrow. It’s really being patient and being okay with the easy two-putt that you’re going to be able to tap in for par.

“On a course like this you just have to have complete control of your golf ball — and that’s what it’s going to take tomorrow,” the 2021 Open winner added.

Russell Henley will head the pursuit of Morikawa on Sunday after shooting a third round 67 that has left him alone on nine under, one shot ahead of Canada’s Corey Conners who is on eight under after carding a 69 on Saturday.

Australia’s Jason Day meanwhile thrust himself into contention after rattling in a hat-trick of birdies on his final three holes for a three-under-par 69 that dropped him to seven under, three off the lead.

Day might have been even closer to Morikawa had it not been for three straight bogeys on the seventh, eighth and ninth holes before his late charge.

Pádraig Harrington, meanwhile, is in contention on the Champions Tour. Round Two of the Cologuard Classic is underway at the time of writing, and you can follow the leaderboard here>

– © AFP 2025