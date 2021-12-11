Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Saturday 11 December 2021
Advertisement

Arsenal and Spurs-linked forward continues phenomenal form in Serie A

Dusan Vlahovic added two more goals to his rapidly growing tally.

By AFP Saturday 11 Dec 2021, 4:35 PM
36 minutes ago 1,239 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5627366
Dusan Vlahovic celebrates.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Dusan Vlahovic celebrates.
Dusan Vlahovic celebrates.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

DUSAN VLAHOVIC added two more goals to his rapidly growing tally for Fiorentina in Saturday’s 4-0 Serie A win over Salernitana which continues an encouraging season for the Tuscans.

Serbia forward Vlahovic lashed home the Viola’s second five minutes after half-time and tapped home Riccardo Sottil’s low cross six minutes from the end to make it 15 league goals for the season and move top of the goalscoring charts in Italy.

Giacomo Bonaventura opened with a well-struck volley in the 31st minute while Youssef Maleh netted following a saved Vlahovic shot in the final minute as Fiorentina move up to fifth on 30 points, three ahead of sixth-placed Juventus who are at Venezia in Saturday’s early evening match.

Vincenzo Italiano’s side are also four points from Atalanta in the final Champions League spot ahead of their trip to Verona on Sunday.

Vlahovic, 21, has now scored 32 Serie A goals in 2021 and is leading Fiorentina to what looks to be their best season in years.

With 10 wins so far this campaign Fiorentina have already beaten last year’s tally and are aiming to qualify for Europe for the first time since 2016.

He had been targeted with insults by supporters earlier in the season after refusing to sign an extension to his current contract which expires in the summer of 2023, with Arsenal and Tottenham among the teams linked with a move for the star.

However his form — seven goals in his last five matches — has brought the crowd in Florence back on his side.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Salernitana’s sixth defeat in their last seven matches leaves them rooted to the bottom of the league on eight points from their 17 matches.

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie