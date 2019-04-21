This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 21 April, 2019
Zaha stuns Gunners as Arsenal slip up in top-four race

A first home Premier League defeat since August saw Arsenal suffer a 3-2 loss to Crystal Palace.

By The42 Team Sunday 21 Apr 2019, 6:11 PM
1 hour ago 3,229 Views 5 Comments
Wilfried Zaha celebrates his goal against Arsenal
Wilfried Zaha celebrates his goal against Arsenal
Wilfried Zaha celebrates his goal against Arsenal

ARSENAL SLIPPED UP in the race for the Premier League top four as they succumbed to a surprise 3-2 defeat to Crystal Palace at Emirates Stadium.

Hunting an 11th straight home league victory, Unai Emery’s side looked to have shrugged off a poor opening 45 minutes when Mesut Ozil cancelled out Christian Benteke’s opener early in the second half.

But Arsenal’s suspect defence came back to haunt them when Shkodran Mustafi and Bernd Leno failed to deal with a hopeful punt from deep – Wilfried Zaha latching onto Christian Benteke’s knockdown to restore Palace’s lead.

Palace added further gloss to a fine performance soon after, James McArthur taking advantage of more slack defending to head in, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s strike a mere consolation.

Despite a bright start from the Gunners in which Ozil and Matteo Guendouzi wasted decent opportunities, the visitors were ahead in the 17th minute.

Britain Soccer Premier League Crystal Palace players celebrate scoring their second goal of the afternoon. Source: Tim Ireland

Having allowed Scott Dann a free header five minutes prior, Arsenal’s defence was found wanting once again when Benteke nodded in unmarked from Luka Milivojevic’s free-kick.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka was then fortunate when referee Jonathan Moss deemed that he had not handled Sead Kolasinac’s cross in Palace’s area.

Alex Iwobi was introduced at half-time and Emery’s decisiveness swiftly paid dividends as the substitute combined with Alexandre Lacazette to play in Ozil, who lifted a cute finish over Vicente Guaita from a tight angle.

Guaita had to be at his best just before the hour, diving to his right to keep out Kolasinac’s stinging effort, but for all Arsenal’s pressure, Palace moved back ahead when Benteke got the better of Mustafi, Zaha making no mistake after beating Leno to his strike-partner’s flick-on.

McArthur made matters worse eight minutes later, heading in unchecked from a corner, and though Aubameyang cut the deficit soon after, Arsenal ultimately slipped to their first home league defeat since August.

The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

