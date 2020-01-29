Joy for Irish duo as Arsenal beat City to book League Cup final date with Chelsea

IRELAND CAPTAIN KATIE McCabe helped reigning Women’s Super League [WSL] champions Arsenal into the final of the FA Women’s Continental League Cup this evening.

The Gunners were 2-1 winners over rivals Manchester City, with Dubliner McCabe playing the 90 minutes at left-back — and coming close to grabbing another goal after her FA Cup effort against West Ham at the weekend.

Dutch superstar Vivienne Miedema opened the scoring with six minutes on the clock at Meadow Park, before her international teammate Danielle van de Donk made it 2-0 before half time.

And Englishwoman Gemma Bonner’s 60th-minute headed finish proved to be nothing more than a consolation for the Sky Blues, who had 18-year-old Donegal native Tyler Toland on their bench.

Ireland defender Louise Quinn was also among the unused Arsenal substitutes, while Megan Campbell was absent from the City squad for this, a repeat of the past two finals (Arsenal won in 2018, City won in 2019).

It also marked Nick Cushing’s penultimate game as City boss before he heads for the MLS, and former Ireland international Alan Mahon takes interim charge.

Arsenal will face Chelsea in the final on Saturday, 29 February, after Emma Hayes’ side beat WSL newcomers Manchester United 1-0 at Leigh Sports Village tonight.

Norway’s Maren Mjelde was the Blues’ goal-scoring hero, after she took one touch and fired home following Scottish star Erin Cuthbert’s brilliant pass in the 71st minute.

Nottingham’s City Ground will host the next month’s decider, which will see record five-time winners Arsenal contest their eighth final since 2011, and their opponents Chelsea appear in their first-ever.

