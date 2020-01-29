This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 29 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Joy for Irish duo as Arsenal beat City to book League Cup final date with Chelsea

Katie McCabe played the full game for the Gunners.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 29 Jan 2020, 10:32 PM
1 hour ago 1,007 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4985635
Ireland and Arsenal star Katie McCabe.
Image: Arsenal Twitter.
Ireland and Arsenal star Katie McCabe.
Ireland and Arsenal star Katie McCabe.
Image: Arsenal Twitter.

IRELAND CAPTAIN KATIE McCabe helped reigning Women’s Super League [WSL] champions Arsenal into the final of the FA Women’s Continental League Cup this evening.

The Gunners were 2-1 winners over rivals Manchester City, with Dubliner McCabe playing the 90 minutes at left-back — and coming close to grabbing another goal after her FA Cup effort against West Ham at the weekend.

Dutch superstar Vivienne Miedema opened the scoring with six minutes on the clock at Meadow Park, before her international teammate Danielle van de Donk made it 2-0 before half time. 

And Englishwoman Gemma Bonner’s 60th-minute headed finish proved to be nothing more than a consolation for the Sky Blues, who had 18-year-old Donegal native Tyler Toland on their bench.

Ireland defender Louise Quinn was also among the unused Arsenal substitutes, while Megan Campbell was absent from the City squad for this, a repeat of the past two finals (Arsenal won in 2018, City won in 2019).

It also marked Nick Cushing’s penultimate game as City boss before he heads for the MLS, and former Ireland international Alan Mahon takes interim charge.

Arsenal will face Chelsea in the final on Saturday, 29 February, after Emma Hayes’ side beat WSL newcomers Manchester United 1-0 at Leigh Sports Village tonight.

Norway’s Maren Mjelde was the Blues’ goal-scoring hero, after she took one touch and fired home following Scottish star Erin Cuthbert’s brilliant pass in the 71st minute. 

Nottingham’s City Ground will host the next month’s decider, which will see record five-time winners Arsenal contest their eighth final since 2011, and their opponents Chelsea appear in their first-ever.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie