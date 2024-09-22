Katie McCabe helps Arsenal to opening draw against Man City at the Emirates

LAST UPDATE | 55 mins ago
REPUBLIC OF IRELAND captain Katie McCabe helped Arsenal to a 2-2 draw against Manchester City in their Women’s Super League opener at the Emirates Stadium.
McCabe was named Arsenal Player of the Match after an all-action display.
Arsenal’s Frida Maanum broke the deadlock in the eighth minute, before Vivianne Miedema scored against her former club to level matters just before half time. City’s summer signing netted a WSL-record 80 goals for the Gunners before leaving at the end of last season as her contract expired.
Both sides had good chances, and Caitlin Foord saw a goal controversially chalked off for the home side on the restart. Jess Park put City in front just before the hour-mark, before substitute Beth Mead made it 2-2 in the 81st minute.
Impact off the bench!— Barclays Women's Super League (@BarclaysWSL) September 22, 2024
Mead finishes off as Kafaji's strike hits the post!#BarclaysWSL @ArsenalWFC pic.twitter.com/T0vGy7qtfp
McCabe was central in the build-up to the late equaliser. Manchester City players were aggrieved by her challenge on Chloe Kelly to win the ball back. While her Arsenal team-mate Kim Little was also involved, McCabe played on and produced a beautifully-weighted pass to send new signing Rosa Kafaji through. Kafaji hit the post, and Mead nailed the rebound.
Dubliner McCabe put in a big shift throughout, stepping up with several brilliant defensive interceptions and blocks, as the points were shared in the meeting between last season’s runners-up City and third-placed Arsenal.
Elsewhere today, Liverpool started life in their new home at St Helen’s Stadium with a 1-1 draw against Leicester.
The Reds started well in their new surroundings as they reached half-time 1-0 ahead courtesy of Sophie Roman Haug’s header.
But the Foxes – playing their first competitive match under new manager Amandine Miquel – equalised eight minutes after half-time when Jutta Rantala produced an exquisite finish.
Irish striker Leanne Kiernan came off the bench in the second half for Liverpool, while Niamh Fahey was an unused substitute.
Newly-promoted Crystal Palace suffered a 4-0 defeat to Tottenham at Brisbane Road on their WSL debut.
Fresh from her arrival from Real Madrid, Hayley Raso needed just 19 minutes to get on the scoresheet to give the hosts the lead at the break.
Jessica Naz, Drew Spence and Olga Ahtinen struck in the second half for Spurs, with Palace seeing Brooke Aspin sent off late on.
Abbie Larkin was a second-half substitute for Palace, who kept Izzy Atkinson on the bench. Hayley Nolan was absent from the matchday squad.
This weekend’s WSL results
- Chelsea 1-0 Aston Villa
- Manchester United 3-0 West Ham
- Brighton & Hove Albion 4-0 Everton
- Arsenal 2-2 Manchester City
- Tottenham 4-0 Crystal Palace
- Liverpool 1-1 Leicester City
In the FA Women’s Championship, Louise Quinn was on target for Birmingham City in their 4-0 win over Portsmouth. Lucy Quinn provided the assist; she had two overall, while Lily Agg was also among the providers.
In Scotland, Emily Whelan scored in Glasgow City’s 2-0 league victory against Hibernian, while Celtic — home to Caitlin Hayes and Saoirse Noonan — won their Champions League fixture against Vorskla Poltava 1-0.
- Additional reporting from Emma Duffy