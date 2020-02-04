This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Tuesday 4 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Martinelli reveals Arsenal blocked Brazil U23 call-up

The winger was left disappointed after the Gunners decided to keep him out of a pre-Olympic tournament.

By The42 Team Tuesday 4 Feb 2020, 8:58 AM
50 minutes ago 1,183 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4991507
Martinelli is being eyed for a spot with Brazil's U23s ahead of the Olympics.
Image: Shaun Botterill
Martinelli is being eyed for a spot with Brazil's U23s ahead of the Olympics.
Martinelli is being eyed for a spot with Brazil's U23s ahead of the Olympics.
Image: Shaun Botterill

GABRIEL MARTINELLI SAYS that Arsenal blocked a call-up to Brazil’s Under-23 squad despite the attacker’s desire to represent his country.

The teenage star has been fantastic for Arsenal this season, having reached double-digits across all competitions since his move to the Premier League.

Indeed, Martinelli’s goalscoring exploits have made him the first Arsenal teenager since Nicolas Anelka in the 1998-1999 season to score 10 goals in a season.

As a result, he has earned interest from his national team program, with the teenager being eyed for a spot with Brazil’s U23s ahead of this summer’s Olympic tournament.

Martinelli has already earned two caps for the young Selecao side, and was invited to turn out again as part of a pre-Olympic tournament that runs from 18 January until 9 February.

Arsenal decided not to release the 19-year-old, however, as they considered the burgeoning starlet a key part of the squad.

The Gunners were going through a rough spell recently, in no short measure due to the suspension of Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, with Martinelli capably stepping in to justify the Gunners’ decision.

However, the attacker was left disappointed by the decision, making it known that he would have preferred to join his national team.

“I said that if it was up to me I would play,” Martinelli told UOL.

“But we knew it would be difficult. It was a time when I was a starter at Arsenal and people preferred not to let me go.

“He (Brazil general coordinator Juninho Paulista) called me, spoke to me and congratulated me on what I’m doing. I haven’t been called up yet, but I’m very calm about it.

“We talked a little after he went to the national team. He called me, said that this was the opportunity of my life, that I should give my best because things would go well.”

Martinelli is also eligible to represent Italy due to his father’s citizenship and, while his focus has been on Brazil, he did not rule out a potential switch.

“I have Italian citizenship from my father,” he said. “So I have the option of playing for Brazil or Italy. But that’s just a consequence. I have to keep working here at Arsenal, and only then we will see what lies ahead.”

Arsenal currently sit 10th in the Premier League with the club’s next match coming against Newcastle on 16 February.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie