Arsenal release new away kit inspired by iconic 'bruised banana' shirt from the early 90s

Gunners legend Ian Wright has been brought in to help launch the yellow strip.

By Ben Blake Tuesday 16 Jul 2019, 11:19 AM
New Arsenal away strip Arsenal stars Alexandre Lacazette, Jordan Nobbs, Danielle van de Donk and Lucas Torreira. Source: Twitter/Arsenal

WITH ADIDAS RETURNING as Arsenal’s kit manufacturer, they have opted to go all retro to celebrate. 

We were given a glimpse of the old school home jersey for next season a fortnight ago, and now the Gunners have launched their change strip. 

Inspired by the iconic ‘bruised banana’ shirt that was worn between 1991 and 1993, the latest yellow number is a bit of a throwback (but nowhere near as nice as the original).  

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has been recruited alongside Reiss Nelsonfor the promotional video:

Source: Arsenal/YouTube

