Arsenal release new away kit inspired by iconic 'bruised banana' shirt from the early 90s

Arsenal stars Alexandre Lacazette, Jordan Nobbs, Danielle van de Donk and Lucas Torreira. Source: Twitter/Arsenal

WITH ADIDAS RETURNING as Arsenal’s kit manufacturer, they have opted to go all retro to celebrate.

We were given a glimpse of the old school home jersey for next season a fortnight ago, and now the Gunners have launched their change strip.

Inspired by the iconic ‘bruised banana’ shirt that was worn between 1991 and 1993, the latest yellow number is a bit of a throwback (but nowhere near as nice as the original).

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has been recruited alongside Reiss Nelsonfor the promotional video:

