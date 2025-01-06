Nwaneri injury blow for Arsenal, Lopetegui’s West Ham future in doubt

ARSENAL HAVE BEEN dealt another injury blow after teen sensation Ethan Nwaneri was ruled out for the rest of the month on the eve of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Newcastle.

Nwaneri, 17, marked his second successive Premier League start in Arsenal’s 1-1 draw at Brighton by opening the scoring in the first period before he was withdrawn at half-time.

Nwaneri, a product of Arsenal’s Hale End academy, was handed his chance as a result of injuries to Bukayo Saka – with the England man expected to be out until March – and Raheem Sterling.

But Mikel Arteta now faces being without the teenager for the entirety of January with seven fixtures to follow this month, starting with the first leg of their semi-final against Newcastle at the Emirates.

“Unfortunately, he has picked up a muscular injury and he will be out for a few weeks,” said Arteta, with neither the Arsenal boss or club clarifying which part of the player’s body had been affected.

Kai Havertz could return from illness against Newcastle after the Germany international was unable to take part in the fixtures against Brentford and Brighton.

Martin Odegaard, battling with the same virus, was only fit enough to start on the bench at Brighton.

And Arteta revealed just eight of his first-team players were able to report for training on Monday.

Arteta continued: “Today we had seven, eight players with us and just (had) to fill the squad, which is unknown. I cannot change it, so let’s take the things that we can get out of them to be better.”

Asked if Nwaneri’s setback could force Arsenal into transfer action this month, Arteta said: “What happens in the market, we are very alert. It’s not a yes, but it’s not a no.”

Under-fire West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Meanwhile, West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui’s position looks under serious threat while technical director Tim Steidten is staying away from the training ground as the club’s problems deepen.

There are reports that former Brighton and Chelsea boss Graham Potter has been lined up to replace Spaniard Lopetegui until the end of the season. West Ham have declined to comment.

The Hammers did say that Steidten, 45, is absent from their Rush Green HQ as he is focusing on the January transfer window which opened last week.

But the situation has echoes of last season, when the German’s relationship with then boss David Moyes became strained towards the end of his tenure.

Lopetegui’s position as Hammers head coach was plunged back into doubt following consecutive heavy defeats by Liverpool and Manchester City, while Steidten is a known admirer of Potter.

But Steidten is also under the spotlight having led the club’s summer recruitment drive, which has so far proved a major disappointment.

West Ham spent around £130million on nine new players, but are languishing in 14th in the Premier League.

The £27million signing of 31-year-old Germany striker Niclas Fullkrug from Borussia Dortmund has reaped just two goals while two new centre-halves, Nice loanee Jean-Clair Todibo and £40million Maximilian Kilman, have failed to stem the flow of goals against.

The Hammers face a tough FA Cup third-round trip to Aston Villa on Friday before home league matches with Fulham and Crystal Palace.