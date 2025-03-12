Arsenal draw with PSV, Asensio inspires Villa as both sides progress in Champions League

Arsenal 2-2 PSV Eindhoven

Arsenal win 9-3 on aggregate

OLEKSANDR ZINCHENKO AND Declan Rice were on the scoresheet as Arsenal booked their place in the Champions League quarter-finals following a 2-2 draw with PSV Eindhoven to win 9-3 on aggregate.

The visitors needed a miracle after losing their home leg 7-1, but Zinchenko added another nail to the Eredivisie side’s coffin when he scored six minutes after kick-off at the Emirates Stadium.

Ivan Perisic gave the spirited PSV supporters something to cheer about when he fired in an 18th minute-equaliser before Rice nodded the Gunners back in front before the break.

Couhaib Driouech drew his side back level with 20 minutes remaining in what was also an excellent outing for Chelsea loanee Raheem Sterling, who picked up assists for both Arsenal goals.

The Gunners are through to the last eight in successive seasons for the first time since 2010.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta overhauled his line-up, making seven changes from Sunday’s Manchester United draw, while there were five alterations for PSV head coach Peter Bosz from the first leg.

Much of the first five minutes was spent inside the hosts’ half before Zinchenko fired the Gunners in front from his preferred left foot, past a trio of black shirts and the diving Walter Benitez.

Johan Bakayoko nearly had an equaliser, clearing the head of the rising Gabriel, but the ball continued in its upward trajectory and ended up skimming the bar.

PSV were back on level terms not even a minute later after working the ball to Guus Til.

His squared pass found Perisic, who lifted the ball beyond the leaping David Raya for a top-corner finish – the first time Arsenal had conceded a goal at home this Champions League campaign.

Myles Lewis-Skelly managed to manoeuvre the ball between Benitez’s legs, but it ultimately trickled towards – then caught – the outside of the post.

It was Sterling’s cross that allowed Arsenal to score again, muscling towards the byline and finding the onrushing Rice, who planted a header into the back of the net.

There was an excellent sliding tackle from Gabriel to deny Driouech, before Sterling – through on goal – tried to lift the ball past Benitez, who timed his block perfectly.

Isaac Babadi forced Raya into a diving save with a decent chance after the restart before half-time substitute Joey Veerman directed an effort just over for a rejuvenated PSV.

Riccardo Calafiori, who replaced the booked Rice in the 64th minute, forced Benitez into a save at his near post soon after coming on before Driouech struck.

Babadi earned the assist, slipping the ball through to his team-mate, who lofted over the advancing Raya.

Sterling had a chance to score a stoppage-time winner, but Benitez intervened to preserve the draw.

Marco Asensio (file photo). Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Aston Villa 3-0 Club Brugge

Aston Villa win 6-1 on aggregate

Aston Villa continued their dream debut Champions League campaign as Marco Asensio sent them on their way to a quarter-final with his parent club Paris St Germain.

Asensio climbed off the bench to score a second-half double as Villa won their last-16 tie with Club Brugge 6-1 on aggregate after a 3-0 second-leg victory at Villa Park.

Ian Maatsen also got on the scoresheet as Villa hit three goals in 11 minutes after the break against the Belgian side, who were playing with 10 men following the 17th-minute dismissal of Kyriani Sabbe.

In Asensio they have the man for the big occasion and, with players of his quality at their disposal, Villa are dreaming of the impossible – a repeat of their 1982 European Cup triumph.

Before that, though, the Spaniard will be able to provide intelligence on Villa’s next mission as he is on loan at Villa from PSG.

A two-legged tie with Liverpool’s conquerors awaits next month, which will be a first return to the Parc des Princes for boss Unai Emery, but for now Villa can bask in the glory of another famous European night in front of the watching Prince William.

They are through to the last eight of the premier European club competition for the first time since their 1983 European Cup run was ended at the same stage by Juventus and who knows how far they can go this time around.

Villa did the heavy lifting with a 3-1 win in last week’s first leg in Belgium, which left Brugge aiming to become just the second team in the Champions League era to progress through a knockout round having lost the first leg by two goals.

History was against them and their odds lengthened significantly in the 17th minute when they were reduced to 10 men.

Emiliano Martinez’s long kick perfectly found Marcus Rashford’s clever run and the on-loan forward was dragged back by Sabbe on the edge of the area.

Referee Daniel Siebert produced the red card and their punishment was almost doubled from the resulting free-kick when Simon Mignolet was unsighted from Youri Tieleman’s free-kick but was able to scoop the ball away from safety.

It was not until the second half that Villa were able to take full control and two half-time substitutes combined to give them the lead in the 50th minute.

Leon Bailey’s cute pass found Asensio and he again proved his worth with a clinical finish into the roof of the net.

The Spaniard should have made it two soon after as Tieleman’s precise ball sent him clear but he hit the post.

Villa did double their lead in the 57th minute when Maatsen turned in Morgan Rogers’ cross, with the goal surviving a VAR check.

Rashford’s burgeoning relationship with Asensio continued four minutes later as the on-loan Manchester United man unselfishly squared for his team-mate to sweep into an empty net, the fourth time the pair have combined.