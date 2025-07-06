Advertisement
Arsenal have completed the signing of Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad. Alamy Stock Photo
Big Money

Arsenal sign highly rated Spain midfielder in €59 million deal

Martin Zubimendi joins from Real Sociedad.
12.15pm, 6 Jul 2025

ARSENAL HAVE signed midfielder Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad.

The Spain international, 26, moves to the Emirates Stadium on a long-term deal after the Gunners reportedly triggered his £51 million (€59 million) release clause.

Euro 2024 winner Zubimendi had previously been a target for Liverpool and was also linked with Real Madrid.

Zubimendi told the club website: “This is a huge moment in my career. It’s the move I was looking for and one I wanted to make. As soon as you set foot here, you realise how big this club and this team are.

“I set my sights on Arsenal because their style of play is a good fit for me. They have shown their potential recently, and the best is yet to come.”

