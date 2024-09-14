Arsenal on for rare derby hat-trick that will feel more precious without midfield heartbeat

EMMANUEL PETIT WAS on stage with the Second Captains crew this week.

At a sold-out live show in London, there were revelations both from and about the former Arsenal midfielder.

Firstly, for the weekend that’s in it ahead of tomorrow’s North London Derby, Petit told the story about how he held talks with Tottenham Hotspur over a move to White Hart Lane in the summer of 1997.

The Frenchman asked for time to consider his options – one of which happened to be Arsenal, unbeknownst to Spurs chairman Alan Sugar – and when they ordered a taxi to take him back to his hotel, he instead sent it to the home address of Arsene Wenger.

What happened next?

Arsenal won the Double at the end of the following season and Spurs finished 14th.

There was more glory to come in the summer of ’98 when Petit, assisted by club teammate Patrick Vieira, scored the third goal in the World Cup final against Brazil in Paris.

Turns out, though, he “broke the premonition” which a young Petit had as a child when he would tell anyone who would listen how he would play for France and beat Brazil 2-0 in a World Cup final.

But a year to remember was far from over for Petit, and he capped it off with a stunning Christmas Eve cameo in former British police drama The Bill.

Casualty might feel more apt for current Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta right now, given the situation of captain Martin Odegaard and new signing Mikel Merino, albeit Petit was actually visiting a young fan in a coma all those years ago.

Advertisement

Erling Haaland (left) consoles Martin Odegaard as he limps off. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The more melodramatic among the Arsenal fanbase, and there are a few (hello AFTV subscribers), might even fear their Premier League title hopes would be on life support without their inspirational skipper for a prolonged period.

Not even the news that Arteta has signed a new contract to remain in charge until 2027 would provided extra impetus ahead of this crucial fixture.

The Spaniard has reinvigorated the club and helped changed its course since taking charge five years ago.

There has been massive investment, to the tune of almost €800 million, but his leadership has made the last couple of years possible.

Arsenal have fallen short in the last two seasons to Manchester City, who incidentally found out their hearing will begin on Monday into 115 alleged breaches of Premier League financial rules, and a derby with Spurs, even so early in the season after the first international break, will offer the latest indication of whether the Gunners are capable of replicating Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp.

Can they maintain their belief that a title can be secured in the face of Pep Guardiola’s relentless domestic dominance?

City’s quality has broken the resolve of others.

Odegaard is sure to miss tomorrow’s game after limping away from Norway’s Nations League game with Austria on Monday with an ankle injury. He was helped off the pitch by Erling Haaland and boarded a private plane back to London while on crutches. Some of those aforementioned AFTV subscribers no doubt aware of the details on Flight Tracker before he struggled to the top of the steps.

Arteta, though, suggested yesterday that the initial prognosis from Norway team doctor Ola Sand that the midfielder would be out for at least three weeks might have been premature, and that Odegaard was “super-positive about everything” and keen to be involved against Spurs.

“Players with 48 hours to go are always available,” Arteta said.

“We need some more tests, so let’s see what happens in the next day or so, or this afternoon (Friday) probably. Let’s see the extent of the injury and how quickly we can get him back.”

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

This weekend’s visit to Spurs is followed by a midweek trip to Atalanta in the Champions League and another away clash with City a week on Sunday.

If Arsenal can get Odegaard back to bolster their ranks all well and good. Equally as important, showing they are capable of coming through an important week without their leader could infuse the squad with even more belief.

For all the money spent, Odegaard is not in the top five of transfers during the Arteta era. The €35m fee brings him in at No.7, in line with fees for Oleksandr Zinchenko and Fabio Vieira, and if Chelsea loanee Raheem Sterling does the business he may fall down that list again.

Declan Rice tops it by a distance, close to €115m, and he is out of the North London Derby due to his suspension after being sent off in the 1-1 draw with Brighton before that international break.

Rice and Odegaard’s issues mean Arsenal will be without two of their most reliable performers – only William Saliba played more minutes in the Premier League and that’s because he didn’t miss a single one from 3,420 – for the game that means most to their supporters.

Rice (3,230) and Odegaard (3,098) were almost ever-present and provided the basis for Arsenal’s title challenge.

“God, that’s a hell of a trap to fall into if you think they’re reliant on two players,” Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou said. “Two important players, but we were missing key players last year as well and we still managed to give significant performances.

“A team like Arsenal have been very, very consistent over the last two years and can fill whatever gaps they have. They have the quality in their squad. The key for us is the focus on our performance.”

The absence of that midfeld pairing now offers Spurs the chance to reassert some dominance in a fixture they had not lost at home for eight years before Arteta won back-to-back games in January 2023 and in April towards the end of last season.

Arsenal are on for a hat-trick that will feel even more precious without their midfield heartbeat.