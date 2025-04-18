Railway Union make history as first Irish club to win at Women’s Euro Hockey League

RAILWAY UNION HAVE today made history, becoming the first Irish club to win a Women’s Euro Hockey League [EHL] game.

The Dublin side beat Ukraine’s MSC Sumchanka 1-0 in the Netherlands, with Lily Lloyd on target in the third quarter.

Railway Union were competing in the EHL, Europe’s top hockey competition featuring the 12 best clubs from across the content, hosted by Dutch side HC ‘s-Hertogenbosch, following their EY Champions Trophy win in 2024.

They lost 4-0 to professional Dutch outfit SCHC in their final 12 match on Wednesday, but bounced back with a famous win in their ranking game against Sumchanka.

Irish international Katie Mullan led the charge as Railway dominated and threatened. Lloyd broke the deadlock early in the third quarter from a penalty corner, and while they created other chances, it finished 1-0. Another Ireland star, Sarah Hawkshaw, was named Player of the Match.

The historic victory comes 11 years after Railway’s first-ever European top-flight win in the previous format, the Euro Hockey Club Cup in 2014.

Their interest in the competition now comes to an end, with only the top eight progressing. Railway called for change in the match report on their club website.

“It is something that Euro Hockey League administrators should consider going forward,” it reads. “The cost to teams from countries like Ireland and Ukraine to travel for two matches, particularly when the men’s tournament operates a different format, definitely does not feel ‘equally amazing’.”