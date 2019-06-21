This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Friday 21 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Arsenal target banned from training over behaviour

Yannick Carrasco has been suspended by Dalian Yifang as speculation over his future intensifies.

By The42 Team Friday 21 Jun 2019, 4:47 PM
25 minutes ago 1,194 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4692900
Yannick Carrasco (file pic).
Yannick Carrasco (file pic).
Yannick Carrasco (file pic).

ARSENAL TARGET YANNICK Carrasco has been suspended from Dalian Yifang training and handed a fine as speculation over his future intensifies.

The Chinese Super League club have cited his recent behaviour as the reasoning behind the ban.

They issued a notice to suspend the 25-year-old, while also ordering him to pay fines for his behaviour within the next three days.

It comes after heavy speculation linking Carrasco with a move to Arsenal, the club he had been previously linked with before opting to move to Dalian Yifang in February 2018.

The Belgian joined Monaco from Genk in 2010, before spending three years at Atletico Madrid under Diego Simeone, during which he scored the equalising goal in the 2016 Champions League final against city rivals Real Madrid.

Simeone’s side went on to lose the match on penalties in a match where Carrasco became the first Belgian to score in a European Cup final.

After much speculation surrounding his future in the January 2018 transfer window — where Arsenal came close to securing his services — Carrasco and his team-mate Nicolas Gaitan made the switch to Dalian Yifang.

Gaitan then joined MLS side Chicago Fire earlier this year and, given Carrasco’s latest behaviour, he could be next out the door, with Arsenal once again reportedly interested in his signature.

Unai Emery’s side are favourites to land the winger, a move which may have turned Carrasco’s head, with the Belgian accused of failing to apply himself in training.

Yifang goalkeeper Yu Ziqian has also been penalised for his role in the situation, in which he took to social media to claim that the Arsenal target refused to play in a CSL match and additionally failed to fully commit himself in recent training sessions.

Ziqian was also hit with a suspension and fines, with the club releasing a statement saying he had violated the “regulations on team news management” by releasing “information through social media, causing adverse effects.”

Regarding the behaviour of both players, Dalian Yifang expressed that: “Our club have always attached importance to the construction of the team, and no individual can override the collective. 

“The club treats everyone equally. Anyone who goes beyond the team rules and the ‘red line’ managed by the club will be treated seriously and will not be tolerated.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie