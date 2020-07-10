This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Friday 10 July, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Arteta hails world-class Mourinho ahead of Sunday's London derby

Spurs and Arsenal meet at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this weekend.

By AFP Friday 10 Jul 2020, 12:46 PM
4 minutes ago 18 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5146821
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.
Image: PA
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.
Image: PA

JOSE MOURINHO IS still a world-class manager and could be the right man to end Tottenham’s long wait for a trophy, according to Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta.

The pair will meet in opposite dugouts on Sunday as the Gunners make the short trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Arteta is beginning to earn praise for slowly turning things around on the pitch but Mourinho, who replaced Mauricio Pochettino in November, has come under fire for failing to lift his faltering side.

Spurs currently sit in ninth place — a point and a place below their neighbours — and did not manage a shot on target as they drew 0-0 at relegation-threatened Bournemouth on Thursday.

Tottenham reached last season’s Champions League final but have not won silverware since they lifted the League Cup in 2008.

Mourinho’s approach to management has come under scrutiny, with his inconsistent spell at Spurs coming after his sacking by Manchester United last season.

But Arteta believes the former Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid boss remains among the managerial elite.

Asked at his pre-match press conference on Friday if Mourinho was still world-class, he replied: “Absolutely. They have had some ups and downs, but overall you can clearly see what he wants to bring to the club.

“He makes sure that he wins, and he has won in every single club that he has been,” he added.

“Obviously the situation, the timing when he arrived, is different than starting a new project right from the summer, but I am sure he will be successful.

“He has always been. He always finds the right way to do it and, it will take him a bit of time, but I am sure he will do it.”

© – AFP 2020

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie