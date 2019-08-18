This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Sunday 18 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Former Chelsea and England defender Ashley Cole announces retirement from football

The left-back won Premier League and Champions League titles, and picked up over a hundred caps for England during a 20-year career.

By The42 Team Sunday 18 Aug 2019, 3:29 PM
18 minutes ago 432 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4771433
Wave goodbye: Ashley Cole.
Wave goodbye: Ashley Cole.
Wave goodbye: Ashley Cole.

Former Chelsea and England defender Ashley Cole has announced his retirement from the game at the age of 38 following a two-decade-long career.

The veteran left-back made the announcement on Sky Sports Super Sunday ahead of the Blues’ clash with Leicester City in the Premier League.

A three-time Premier League title winner, seven-time FA Cup champion and Champions League victor during his playing days with the London outfit and their rivals Arsenal, he moved to MLS side LA Galaxy in 2016 after a brief spell with Roma before returning to England earlier this year.

There, he played under former Chelsea and England team-mate Frank Lampard at Derby County, but he was released at the end of the 2018/19 campaign.

“After hard thinking and consideration, it was obviously time to hang my boots up and look towards my next chapter which will hopefully be coaching,” Cole told Sky Sports.

“I’m doing the course at the moment. Now I want to be great at being a coach.

“As a young kid, I never expected to play one game or to be a professional. So, to be looking back now and to be able to say I played in World Cups and Champions League finals, being lucky enough to lift Premier League titles… it’s a young kid’s dream. I’ve fulfilled my dream.”

Left-back Cole is one of only nine men to have played over 100 times for the Three Lions, who he represented at the 2002, 2006 and 2010 World Cups.

He was part of the so-called ‘Golden Generation’ of England talents in the 2000s but that team, featuring stars including David Beckham, Steven Gerrard, Michael Owen, John Terry and Lampard, failed to win a major international tournament.

Asked about what made him most proud, Cole said: “The England caps. I probably didn’t grasp it as much as I should. I look back now and I’ve played for my country not just once but over 100 times.

“I’m proud of that and it’s just a little bit disappointing I didn’t get to a final or even a semi-final with England. It’s a little bit disappointing.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie