Former Chelsea and England defender Ashley Cole announces retirement from football

Former Chelsea and England defender Ashley Cole has announced his retirement from the game at the age of 38 following a two-decade-long career.

The veteran left-back made the announcement on Sky Sports Super Sunday ahead of the Blues’ clash with Leicester City in the Premier League.

A three-time Premier League title winner, seven-time FA Cup champion and Champions League victor during his playing days with the London outfit and their rivals Arsenal, he moved to MLS side LA Galaxy in 2016 after a brief spell with Roma before returning to England earlier this year.

There, he played under former Chelsea and England team-mate Frank Lampard at Derby County, but he was released at the end of the 2018/19 campaign.

“After hard thinking and consideration, it was obviously time to hang my boots up and look towards my next chapter which will hopefully be coaching,” Cole told Sky Sports.

“I’m doing the course at the moment. Now I want to be great at being a coach.

“As a young kid, I never expected to play one game or to be a professional. So, to be looking back now and to be able to say I played in World Cups and Champions League finals, being lucky enough to lift Premier League titles… it’s a young kid’s dream. I’ve fulfilled my dream.”

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 107 England caps

🏆 3 x Premier League

🏆 7 x FA Cup

🏆 Champions League

🏆 Europa League

🏆 2 x UEFA Team of the Year



What a career.

Left-back Cole is one of only nine men to have played over 100 times for the Three Lions, who he represented at the 2002, 2006 and 2010 World Cups.

He was part of the so-called ‘Golden Generation’ of England talents in the 2000s but that team, featuring stars including David Beckham, Steven Gerrard, Michael Owen, John Terry and Lampard, failed to win a major international tournament.

Asked about what made him most proud, Cole said: “The England caps. I probably didn’t grasp it as much as I should. I look back now and I’ve played for my country not just once but over 100 times.

“I’m proud of that and it’s just a little bit disappointing I didn’t get to a final or even a semi-final with England. It’s a little bit disappointing.”

