Monday 11 March, 2019
'I don't think it's a penalty': Young questions referee's call as United come unstuck

The defender is not convinced that Alexandre Lacazette’s tumble should have resulted in a spot kick.

By The42 Team Monday 11 Mar 2019, 7:15 AM
16 minutes ago 336 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4534034
Ashley Young pictured after full-time at the Emirates on Sunday.
Image: John Walton
Image: John Walton
Ashley Young pictured after full-time at the Emirates on Sunday.
Ashley Young pictured after full-time at the Emirates on Sunday.
Image: John Walton

ASHLEY YOUNG BELIEVES Manchester United were let down by the match officials and their finishing during a 2-0 defeat at Arsenal.

The Red Devils arrived at Emirates Stadium brimming with confidence on the back of their stunning Champions League win over Paris Saint-Germain.

They also boasted an unbeaten Premier League record under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but the Norwegian was to suffer his first domestic setback during a forgettable afternoon in north London.

Granit Xhaka surprised David de Gea with an early strike which deceived the United goalkeeper, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang doubled the Gunners’ advantage from the penalty spot.

Young is not convinced that he should have been given that opportunity, with Alexandre Lacazette taking a rather theatrical tumble after coming into contract with Fred inside the box.

“From where I was I don’t think it’s a penalty,” the United captain told BBC Sport.

Young added on the Red Devils’ performance as a whole, with Romelu Lukaku missing a number of chances that he would have snapped up on another day: “Disappointing, especially when you create so many chances.

“On another day we take those chances and we could be two or three up at half-time. Against top teams you get punished.”

Defeat against a fellow top-four hopeful has dropped United out of the Champions League places.

Arsenal v Manchester United - Premier League - Emirates Stadium Man United suffered a 2-0 defeat on Sunday evening. Source: John Walton

They now sit fifth in the Premier League table, two points behind Arsenal and three adrift of Tottenham.

While frustrated to have suffered a setback on the road, Young believes there is plenty of cause of positivity in the Red Devils camp.

A testing start to the season under Jose Mourinho had left them well off the pace and facing up to the threat of a humbling finish well behind the race for a Champions League spot.

To now be very much in the hunt shows have far the club have come in a short space of time, with Young adding:  “I know the character and team spirit we have.

“We’ve turned things around – where we were in October we’d have taken where we are now, but as a club we should be pushing higher up the league.”

United will not be in Premier League action again until March 30, when they play host to Watford, with an FA Cup quarter-final clash with Wolves set to carry them into the international break.

