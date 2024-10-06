Advertisement
Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers, front left, duels for the ball with Manchester United's Christian Eriksen. Alamy Stock Photo
Stalemate

Man United earn point at Villa to ease pressure on Ten Hag

It is still the worst start to a Premier League campaign for the Red Devils.
4.01pm, 6 Oct 2024
MAN UNITED drew 0-0 away to Aston Villa in the Premier League today.

The result eases the pressure on Erik ten Hag somewhat, although it is still the worst start to a Premier League campaign for the Red Devils.

More to follow

