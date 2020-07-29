Sign-stealing tensions simmer again as Astros have to dodge Kelly's pitches

THE LA DODGERS scored five runs in the fifth inning to beat the Houston Astros 5-2 last night amid mounting tensions in their first meeting since the Astros were punished for sign stealing.

Dodger pitcher Joe Kelly drew the ire of the Astros as the benches emptied, for verbal rather than physical jousting, in the sixth inning of the contentious rematch of the 2017 World Series.

Kelly had just struck out Carlos Correa when the two exchanged words, prompting the benches to clear.

Kelly talks back to Correa after his pitch. Source: David J. Phillip

Players from both sides argued back and forth on the Dodgers side of the infield, and masked and unmasked alike were in close quarters, but no punches were thrown.

The Astros won the World Series in 2017, and in January they were disciplined by MLB for a sign-stealing scheme used during both the regular season and playoffs. The fallout led to Houston losing its general manager and manager and four draft picks.

Kelly got the fireworks started last night by throwing two pitches behind Alex Bregman and Correa, who had hit a home run earlier in the game.

Kelly and Correa jawed at each other and then their teammates joined in. No one was ejected.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

The Dodgers got the last word in as Justin Turner and Cody Bellinger hit back-to-back bases-loaded singles in the fifth.

Correa ducks during the sixth inning. Source: David J. Phillip

The Dodgers sent 10 batters to the plate in their fifth-run inning, chasing Astros left-hander Framber Valdez.

The Astros took a 2-0 lead against Dodgers right-hander Walker Buehler, with shortstop Correa belting his first home run on the season in the second inning, before adding an RBI single that scored Michael Brantley with two outs in the fourth.

The contest was supposed to be the first matchup between future Hall of Fame pitchers Justin Verlander and Clayton Kershaw, two other holdovers from the 2017 World Series. But injuries have sidelined both.

Dodgers Kershaw was scratched from his Opening Day start and placed on the injured list due to a flare up of his chronically balky back.

Verlander is on the injury list with a forearm strain that will keep him out for a couple of weeks, the Astros said.