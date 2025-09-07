Athlone announce shock resignation of manager despite European success

ATHLONE TOWN have announced the shock resignation of manager Colin Fortune.

The former Dundalk and Galway player took charge in November 2024, with the reigning champions currently top of the Women’s Premier Division table after 17 games.

Athlone are also in the middle of an exciting, historic European run.

The Irish team formed five years ago have beaten Croatian champions Agram, Serbia’s Crvena Zvezda and Cardiff City of Wales in the Champions League qualifiers.

While Fortune’s side ultimately exited the competition as a result of a loss to Iceland’s FC Breidablik, they dropped down to the first qualifying round of the inaugural Europa Cup, where they play the first leg away to Glasgow City on Wednesday.

Fortune, who was previously in charge of Athlone Town’s men’s team and also worked as an assistant to Alan Murphy and John Caulfield at Galway United.

A statement released by the club today read: “Athlone Town AFC can confirm that Colin Fortune has stepped down from his role as Manager of the Women’s First Team with immediate effect.

“The Club has accepted Colin’s resignation with disappointment, but also with gratitude for his work across a still-ongoing historic season.

“The Club will begin the process of appointing a new permanent manager and provide further updates in due course.”