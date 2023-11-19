Athlone Town crowned FAI Cup champions for first time after shootout win over Shels

Athlone Town 2

Shelbourne 2

Athlone win 4-3 on penalties

ATHLONE TOWN ARE Women’s FAI Cup champions for the very first time.

Penalty shootout specialists in 2023, Ciarán Kilduff’s side eventually came out on top of a see-saw encounter against Shelbourne — a repeat of the 2022 final — in front of 3,526 fans at Tallaght Stadium.

Advertisement

Dana Scheriff and Gillian Keenan were their goalscoring heroes from play, the latter the super sub who sent the game to penalties in the 116th minute.

Alex Kavanagh rattled the crossbar from 13 yards to confirm the Midlanders as champions with Scheriff, Chloe Singleton, Kayleigh Shine and Jessi Rossman all on target in the shootout.

They defeated Galway United and league champions Peamount on penalties through their cup run, while also beating Shels to President’s Cup glory in the same manner at the outset of the season.

In the first Women’s FAI Cup final to go to penalties since Wexford Youths downed the Reds in 2015, it looked like Jemma Quinn would prove the super sub with her brilliant brace, but the Midlanders reigned supreme with Laurie Ryan lifting the silverware.

It also denied Noel King of a winning swansong as Shelbourne manager.

More to follow.

Athlone Town: Katie Keane; Kellie Brennan, Kayleigh Shine, Jenni Rossman, Shauna Brennan (Kate Slevin 71); Roisin Molloy (Gillian Keenan 98), Chloe Singleton, Laurie Ryan (Isabel Ryan 105), Lauren Karabin (Muireann Devaney 58), Madi Gibson; Dana Scheriff.

Shelbourne: Amanda McQuillan; Keeva Keenan, Maggie Pierce, Pearl Slattery, Leah Doyle (Rebecca Devereux 99); Christie Gray (Jemma Quinn 64), Alex Kavanagh, Rachel Graham (Nadine Clare 76), Megan Smyth-Lynch (Kerri Letmon 45); Noelle Murray, Hannah Healy.

Referee: Marc Lynch.