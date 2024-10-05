Athlone Town crowned Women's Premier Division champions for first time

Athlone Town 2

Bohemians 0

ATHLONE TOWN CLINCHED the club’s first SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division title on Saturday night with a 2-0 win over Bohemians.

Ciaran Kilduff’s side knew that victory at Athlone Town Stadium would clinch the league with a game to spare, and first-half goals from Madie Gibson and Kellie Brennan set the stage for joyous celebrations.

Athlone will now turn their attention to a dream double when they defend their Women’s FAI Cup title against Shelbourne in a fortnight’s time.

Shels’ 3-0 victory at home to Peamount United earlier on Saturday meant that anything less than all three points for Athlone would see the title race go down to the final round of games.

But the early nerves were settled in the 26th minute when Gibson pounced on a slack clearance from Bohs keeper Rachael Kelly and made no mistake for the game’s opening goal.

⌛ 25 nóim #ATHBOH@AthloneTownAFC 1@bfcdublin 0



Botún suntasach ag cosaint Bohs agus tá Áth Luain chun tosaigh!



Madie Gibson punishes a mistake at the back and Athlone go ahead!



Beo anois ar TG4 / Watch the game live on TG4 📺 @LoiWomen #LOIW pic.twitter.com/Wiw7yZps3P — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) October 5, 2024

And Brennan doubled their advantage eight minutes later, twisting away from Fiona Donnelly inside the penalty area before firing home.

⌛ 34 nóim #ATHBOH@AthloneTownAFC 2@bfcdublin 0



Cúl eile ag Baile Átha Luain, Kellie Brennan an uair seo!



Kellie Brennan bags Athlone's second off the left after a fantastic piece of skill 🤯



Beo anois ar TG4 / Watch the game live on TG4 📺 @LoiWomen #LOIW pic.twitter.com/f11msCeGZh — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) October 5, 2024

“I’m so proud of them,” a delighted Kilduff said afterwards. “This has to be one of the sweetest moments I’ve ever experienced.

“We did our football on the pitch this year. I’ve asked the girls to buy in and they’ve given me nothing but commitment.

“We didn’t go holding press conferences, telling people how good we were and what we were going to do. We did our talking on the pitch.

“We picked up 43 of the last 48 points up for grabs and that’s why we’re champions.”

Athlone Town: Katie Keane; Ciara O’Neill (Isabel Ryan 83), Kayleigh Shine, Jesi Rossman, Shauna Brennan; Kate Slevin, Laurie Ryan; Roisin Molloy, Kellie Brennan, Madison Gibson (Emily Burke 83); Brenda Tabe (Hazel Donegan 90).

Bohemians: Rachael Kelly; Sarah Power, Lisa Murphy, Tiegan Ruddy, Abbie O’Hara (Leah Riley 88); Katie Lovely (Leiagh Glennon 58), Fíona Donnelly, Aoibhe Brennan; Alannah McEvoy, Katie Malone, Savannah Kane (Shauna Carroll 58, Orlagh Fitzpatrick 84).

Referee: Aaron O’Dowd.

