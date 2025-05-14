Advertisement
Louth's Tommy Durnin celebrates with the Delaney Cup. Tom Maher/INPHO
FreeGAA

Leinster champions Louth to start All Ireland campaign against Monaghan in Newbridge

The Wee County have been playing their home games in Inniskeen while their new ground is being built in Dundalk
3.37pm, 14 May 2025

LEINSTER CHAMPIONS LOUTH will start their All-Ireland campaign in Newbridge after confirming the venue for their Group 3 clash with Monaghan next week.

The Wee County have been playing their home games in Inniskeen while their new ground is being built in Dundalk but have understandbly opted to move the fixture out of Monaghan.

Ger Brennan’s side will instead face the Farney Army at Cedral St Conleth’s Park on 24 May with throw in 4.45pm.

