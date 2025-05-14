The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Leinster champions Louth to start All Ireland campaign against Monaghan in Newbridge
LEINSTER CHAMPIONS LOUTH will start their All-Ireland campaign in Newbridge after confirming the venue for their Group 3 clash with Monaghan next week.
The Wee County have been playing their home games in Inniskeen while their new ground is being built in Dundalk but have understandbly opted to move the fixture out of Monaghan.
Ger Brennan’s side will instead face the Farney Army at Cedral St Conleth’s Park on 24 May with throw in 4.45pm.
