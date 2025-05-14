Leinster champions Louth to start All Ireland campaign against Monaghan in Newbridge

LEINSTER CHAMPIONS LOUTH will start their All-Ireland campaign in Newbridge after confirming the venue for their Group 3 clash with Monaghan next week.

The Wee County have been playing their home games in Inniskeen while their new ground is being built in Dundalk but have understandbly opted to move the fixture out of Monaghan.

We are heading to Newbridge for our opening game of the 2025 All Ireland series.



The game will be live on GAA+ next Saturday at 4.45pm pic.twitter.com/2P4fWrYNDi — Louth GAA (@louthgaa) May 14, 2025

Ger Brennan’s side will instead face the Farney Army at Cedral St Conleth’s Park on 24 May with throw in 4.45pm.