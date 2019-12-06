Carbery's club, Athy RFC, working with Leinster and IRFU to avoid closure

IRISH RUGBY CLUB Athy RFC is working with Leinster Rugby and the IRFU to prevent its closure after telling members the club is experiencing “grave difficulty” in securing insurance.

Athy have produced players such as Ireland international out-half Joey Carbery, Munster prop Jeremy Loughman, and Ireland U20 star Martin Moloney in recent years.

Joey Carbery is a product of Athy RFC. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Founded in 1880 and now fielding two men’s teams, a ladies team, and various underage sides, Athy wrote to members on Wednesday informing them that there was an impending threat of closure of the club and its grounds.

Athy has had major difficulty securing Public Liability insurance due “an historic claim and a currently pending claim against the club,” with a deadline of midnight on Monday 9 December to find a resolution or face being shut down.

Athy have been working feverishly with “multiple brokers” to secure a quote, while TD Martin Heydon organised a meeting for the club with Michael D’Arcy, the Minister of State with special responsibility for Financial Services and Insurance, with both men promising their support.

Leinster Rugby and the IRFU have also engaged with Athy as Irish rugby works to ensure the Kildare club is not closed down next week.

The42 understands that encouraging progress is now being made and that the Leinster Rugby Branch is confident a resolution will be found.

“The Leinster Rugby Branch is aware of the insurance issue affecting Athy RFC and has been working hard behind the scenes with the clubs and others to find a resolution to the satisfaction of all parties,” reads a statement from Leinster.

“While we are hopeful of a successful outcome before Monday, 9th December, as these discussions are ongoing, we are not in a position to comment further.”

The IRFU expressed a similar sentiment in its own short statement:

“The IRFU have been in contact with officials from Athy RFC and hope that a resolution can be found that ensures that the club can continue to operate without restriction.”

Meanwhile, Athy’s latest update on the situation reflects the increasing optimism that the outcome will be a positive one and that the club will manage to avoid the “serious threat” of closure.

“Earlier this week, the Executive Committee informed members of difficulties in securing a Public Liability Insurance quote for the club,” reads Athy’s statement. “This presents a serious threat to the future of our club.

“The Committee is working hard and engaging with a number of stakeholders to find a solution. We are grateful for all the support we have received to date, particularly from Deputy Martin Heydon, Leinster Rugby, and the IRFU and for the opportunity to highlight our concerns to Minister Michael D’Arcy TD.

“Our club has been part of the fabric of life in Athy for 140 years. Generations of players and members have worked hard to build a community and a legacy of which we are justifiably proud. We are determined to ensure that the story of our club continues long into the future.

“Athy Rugby Club will be making no further comment while we concentrate our efforts on finding a solution to the current challenge and guaranteeing a bright future for the club.”

Other amateur clubs around the country will be following Athy’s case with close interest, given the increasing concerns in the field of insurance within the game.