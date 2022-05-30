Ireland international Atkinson overjoyed after firing Celtic to Scottish Cup win

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Isibeal Atkinson scored the extra-time winner as Celtic overcame Glasgow City in the Scottish Women’s Cup Final.

The former Shelbourne player raced after a Sarah Harkes through ball and slotted home to secure a 3-2 win for the Hoops at Tynecastle.

Advertisement

“One of the most special moments of my career,” said Atkinson on social media post-match.

One of the most special moments of my career. CHAMPIONS! 💚 https://t.co/NrXx76wyba — Izzy Atkinson (@izzyatkinson_) May 29, 2022

City twice fought back with Jenna Clark and Lauren Davidson cancelling out strikes from Shen Mengyu and Charlie Wellings. Celtic were reduced to ten after Jodie Bartle was sent off before half-time.

After finishing level in normal time, 20-year-old Atkinson stood up and struck low.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

It ensured disappointment for Irish manager Eileen Gleeson as well as Clare Shine, Claire Walsh and Niamh Farrelly. It is Glasgow City’s first season without a trophy in 17 years.