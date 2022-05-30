Membership : Access or Sign Up
Ireland international Atkinson overjoyed after firing Celtic to Scottish Cup win

“One of the most special moments of my career,” said Atkinson on social media post-match.

By The42 Team Monday 30 May 2022, 12:08 AM
REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Isibeal Atkinson scored the extra-time winner as Celtic overcame Glasgow City in the Scottish Women’s Cup Final.

The former Shelbourne player raced after a Sarah Harkes through ball and slotted home to secure a 3-2 win for the Hoops at Tynecastle.

City twice fought back with Jenna Clark and Lauren Davidson cancelling out strikes from Shen Mengyu and Charlie Wellings. Celtic were reduced to ten after Jodie Bartle was sent off before half-time. 

After finishing level in normal time, 20-year-old Atkinson stood up and struck low.

It ensured disappointment for Irish manager Eileen Gleeson as well as Clare Shine, Claire Walsh and Niamh Farrelly. It is Glasgow City’s first season without a trophy in 17 years.

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie