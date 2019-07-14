This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Barcelona insist Atletico have no proof of wrongdoing over signing as Griezmann unveiled

The La Liga side believe they were entitled to €200m rather than €120m in the release clause.

By The42 Team Sunday 14 Jul 2019, 9:47 PM
1 hour ago 2,739 Views 2 Comments
Antoine Griezmann poses for the media during his official presentation.
Image: Emilio Morenatti
Antoine Griezmann poses for the media during his official presentation.
Antoine Griezmann poses for the media during his official presentation.
Image: Emilio Morenatti

ATLETICO MADRID HAVE no proof to back up their claims Barcelona had an agreement in place with Antoine Griezmann as early as March, according to Blaugrana president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Barca triggered Griezmann’s €120 million release clause and completed the signing of the France international on Friday, presenting him as their player two days later.

But shortly after Barca announced Griezmann’s signing, Atletico released a statement challenging the deal, adamant the player and the Catalan club struck an agreement over personal terms in March.

As such, Atletico felt they were entitled to €200m rather than €120m, the figure his release clause dropped to on 1 July.

However, Bartomeu is relaxed about the situation and is convinced Atletico have no grounds for such demands.

“I have spoken to them, but I do not think there is any proof, because there is no evidence of anything,” Bartomeu told reporters at Griezmann’s presentation.

“I understand everyone defends their interests and I’ve spoken to [Enrique] Cerezo [Atletico president], but I don’t see that the case can evolve in a positive way for them. There’s nothing.

“We contacted Griezmann after he made the video saying goodbye to the fans, there was nothing in March.”

