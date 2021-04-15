BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Thursday 15 April 2021
Advertisement

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang reveals he contracted malaria on international duty

The Arsenal captain has been in hospital after contracting the illness whilst with Gabon last month.

By Press Association Thursday 15 Apr 2021, 8:28 PM
1 hour ago 1,450 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5411353
Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang.
Image: PA
Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang.
Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang.
Image: PA

ARSENAL CAPTAIN PIERRE-Emerick Aubameyang has revealed he has been hospitalised after contracting malaria while on international duty with Gabon last month.

The forward missed Sunday’s 3-0 Premier League win at Sheffield United and was also absent for the Gunners’ Europa League quarter-final second leg clash with Slavia Prague tonight.

Arsenal had said Aubameyang was missing due to “illness” without going into detail but, just moments before his team-mates kicked off in the Czech capital, the Gabon international posted the news of his illness on Instagram.

“Hey guys, thanks for all the messages and calls,” he wrote.

“Unfortunately I contracted Malaria whilst being on national team duty in Gabon a few weeks ago. I’ve spent a few days in hospital this week but I’m already feeling much better every day, thanks to the great doctors that detected and treated the virus so quickly.

“I wasn’t really feeling myself the last couple weeks but will be back stronger than ever soon! Will be watching my boys now, huge game for us!Let‘s go and get it @arsenal.”

Aubameyang started the first leg against Slavia on the bench but came on to set up Nicolas Pepe as the game finished 1-1.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

It remains to be seen how long the 31-year-old will now be sidelined.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Murray Kinsella, Bernard Jackman and Gavan Casey delve into the mechanics of signing players in rugby and look ahead to Ireland’s home clash with France in the Women’s Six Nations.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie