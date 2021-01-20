BE PART OF THE TEAM

Wednesday 20 January 2021
Late penalty miss helps Bayern stay four points clear at top of Bundesliga

Meanwhile, second-placed RB Leipzig overcame Union Berlin.

By AFP Wednesday 20 Jan 2021
Bayern Munich's Benjamin Pavard and Daniel Caligiuri of Augsburg contesting for the ball.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA/PA Images

BAYERN MUNICH STAYED four points clear at the top of the Bundesliga helped by a late penalty miss from Alfred Finnbogason in a 1-0 victory at Augsburg on Wednesday.

Robert Lewandowski’s 22nd league goal of the season, a 13th-minute spot-kick, was enough for a win which kept the reigning champions clear of second-placed RB Leipzig, who edged out Union Berlin 1-0.

But they survived a late scare as Finnbogason could only hit the post from the spot with 14 minutes to play.

AFP

