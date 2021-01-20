Late penalty miss helps Bayern stay four points clear at top of Bundesliga

Bayern Munich's Benjamin Pavard and Daniel Caligiuri of Augsburg contesting for the ball.

BAYERN MUNICH STAYED four points clear at the top of the Bundesliga helped by a late penalty miss from Alfred Finnbogason in a 1-0 victory at Augsburg on Wednesday.

Robert Lewandowski’s 22nd league goal of the season, a 13th-minute spot-kick, was enough for a win which kept the reigning champions clear of second-placed RB Leipzig, who edged out Union Berlin 1-0.

But they survived a late scare as Finnbogason could only hit the post from the spot with 14 minutes to play.

