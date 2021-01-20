Late penalty miss helps Bayern stay four points clear at top of Bundesliga

BAYERN MUNICH STAYED four points clear at the top of the Bundesliga helped by a late penalty miss from Alfred Finnbogason in a 1-0 victory at Augsburg on Wednesday.
Robert Lewandowski’s 22nd league goal of the season, a 13th-minute spot-kick, was enough for a win which kept the reigning champions clear of second-placed RB Leipzig, who edged out Union Berlin 1-0.
But they survived a late scare as Finnbogason could only hit the post from the spot with 14 minutes to play.
of the team
Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.Become a Member
COMMENTS