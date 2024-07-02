'I got the hunger for hurling back' - Gleeson set for Waterford return after 2024 break

AUSTIN GLEESON SAYS he would love to return to the Waterford panel in 2025 after reestablishing his hunger for hurling during a break this year.

The 2016 Hurler of the Year announced his decision to step away from the Déise last September in an interview with the Irish Examiner, and said earlier this season that he was content with his decision. Gleeson has reiterated his stance on the call, explaining that playing exclusively with his club Mount Sion has offered him a “new lease of life”.

“No point in saying I don’t know,” he said when asked about his plans to resume his Waterford career. “I’d love to go back. It all comes down to how club championship goes and whether management ask me back. But I’d love to go back.”

There were some difficulties involved in adapting to the supporter’s role but Gleeson says he quickly found himself willing his county to victory from the stand.

“I have absolutely no regrets,” he says. “I’m happy I did it. It’s after giving me a new lease of life in a way for hurling.

Advertisement

“Even when we were in the gym and the start of the year, I feel we’ve gotten a small bit closer as a group this year. You have younger lads integrating with the older lads which is something we’ve struggled with as a team in previous years but it seems like a different atmosphere. I’m really enjoying it.

“Even outside of hurling, I feel a lot more chilled and relaxed. I got what I needed to get out of it, and got that hunger back for hurling.”

Gleeson attended Waterford’s Munster opener against Cork, where Davy Fitzgerald’s made a wining start to their round-robin series.

“I really struggled that morning. It was the first time I wasn’t there for championship in 10 years so it was one of those days. It was one of those where I was thinking, ‘I do wish I was there,’ but I got into Walsh Park and I didn’t think I’d be as into it and screaming and shouting as much as I was.

“But I wanted to see the lads do well and I was hoping they’d drive on and get out of Munster. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen.”

Waterford looked to be a side with the potential to reach the Munster final this year, but they endured a similar outcome as they failed to progress out of the province. A dramatic defeat to Clare and a draw against Tipperary after being in a winning position late in the game, ultimately sealed their fate.

Gleeson says he would still be satisfied with his decision to take a break had Waterford reached the knockout stages of the championship or went on to contest for an All-Ireland.

“I always wanted them to go on. Even if they were playing this weekend, I would be 100% behind them and happy for them to get to an All-Ireland final. It would hurt if they won, but I’d be absolutely delighted for them.”

Austin Gleeson was speaking as part of Pinergy’s sponsorship of Mount Sion GAA

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!