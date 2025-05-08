Advertisement
Tottenham's Pedro Porro celebrates scoring. Alamy Stock Photo
Tottenham win in Norway to confirm all-English final

Spurs beat Bodø/Glimt to secure a 5-1 aggregate this evening.
9.55pm, 8 May 2025

TOTTENHAM EARNED a 2-0 win over Bodø/Glimt to secure a 5-1 aggregate this evening.

The result sets up an all-English Europa League final against Manchester United, with the winner qualifying for the Champions League.

