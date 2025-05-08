The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Tottenham win in Norway to confirm all-English final
TOTTENHAM EARNED a 2-0 win over Bodø/Glimt to secure a 5-1 aggregate this evening.
The result sets up an all-English Europa League final against Manchester United, with the winner qualifying for the Champions League.
More to follow
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Europa League Final Happy Days Soccer Manchester United Tottenham Hotspur