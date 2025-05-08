Man United overcome Athletic Club to set up Europa League final showdown with Spurs

Manchester United 4

Athletic Bilbao 1

Manchester United advance 7-1 on aggregate

MANCHESTER UNITED BATTLED back from 1-0 down to overcome Athletic Bilbao 4-1 in their Europa League semi-final second leg and progress 7-1 on aggregate to book a Europa League final against Tottenham.

Mason Mount’s second-half equaliser started the party at a nervy Old Trafford before goals by Casemiro and Rasmus Hojlund, and another long-range effort from Mount, finished the job against the deflated visitors.

United will face Premier League rivals Spurs in the final at Athletic Bilbao’s San Mamés Stadium on Wednesday, 21 May.

More to follow.