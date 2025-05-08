MANCHESTER UNITED BATTLED back from 1-0 down to overcome Athletic Bilbao 4-1 in their Europa League semi-final second leg and progress 7-1 on aggregate to book a Europa League final against Tottenham.
Mason Mount’s second-half equaliser started the party at a nervy Old Trafford before goals by Casemiro and Rasmus Hojlund, and another long-range effort from Mount, finished the job against the deflated visitors.
United will face Premier League rivals Spurs in the final at Athletic Bilbao’s San Mamés Stadium on Wednesday, 21 May.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Man United overcome Athletic Club to set up Europa League final showdown with Spurs
Manchester United 4
Athletic Bilbao 1
Manchester United advance 7-1 on aggregate
MANCHESTER UNITED BATTLED back from 1-0 down to overcome Athletic Bilbao 4-1 in their Europa League semi-final second leg and progress 7-1 on aggregate to book a Europa League final against Tottenham.
Mason Mount’s second-half equaliser started the party at a nervy Old Trafford before goals by Casemiro and Rasmus Hojlund, and another long-range effort from Mount, finished the job against the deflated visitors.
United will face Premier League rivals Spurs in the final at Athletic Bilbao’s San Mamés Stadium on Wednesday, 21 May.
More to follow.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Job Done Manchester United Soccer