Australia make 10 changes with Skelton held in reserve

AUSTRALIA HEAD COACH Dave Rennie has made 10 changes to the side that suffered a shock defeat to Italy last weekend as the Wallabies prepare to take on Ireland at Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

Having heavily rotated his side for the Italy game, which the Wallabies lost 28-27, Rennie has reverted to a more familiar selection for this weekend’s clash in Dublin.

Three of those changes come in the backline, where the experienced duo of Nic White and Bernard Foley return in the half-backs, while Andre Kellaway is named at fullback.

Waratahs winger Mark Nawaqanitawase keeps his place after making his Test debut against the Azzurri, with Tom Wright on the left wing, and Len Ikitau and Hunter Paisami continuing in midfield.

Seven changes to the Wallabies pack includes the return of captain James Slipper in the front row, joining Allan Ala’alatoa – brother of Leinster prop Michael – and hooker David Porecki.

Nick Frost is named in the second row after recovering from illness and injury, where he partners Cadeyrn Neville.

Jed Holloway, Michael Hooper and Rob Valetini, who all started the defeat to France two weeks ago, return to the team in the backrow.

A powerful looking bench includes Taniela Tupou and Will Skelton, who will be primed to make an impact against tired bodies at Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

Australia (v Ireland)

15. Andrew Kellaway

14. Mark Nawaqanitawase

Advertisement

13. Len Ikitau

12. Hunter Paisami

11. Tom Wright

10. Bernard Foley

9. Nic White

1. James Slipper (captain)

2. David Porecki

3. Allan Alaalatoa

4. Nick Frost

5. Cadeyrn Neville

6. Jed Holloway

7. Michael Hooper

8. Rob Valetini

Autumn Series

exclusive analysis Get Murray Kinsella's exclusive analysis and member-only episodes of The42 Rugby Weekly Become a Member

Replacements:

16. Folau Fainga’a

17. Tom Robertson

18. Taniela Tupou

19. Will Skelton,

20. Pete Samu

21. Jake Gordon

22. Noah Lolesio

23. Jordan Petaia

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!