Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Thursday 18 August 2022
Advertisement

Michael Hooper still absent as veteran Bernard Foley earns shock Australia recall

Fellow centurion James Slipper, who took over as skipper in Argentina, is again expected to captain the side for their showdowns against the Springboks

By AFP Thursday 18 Aug 2022, 10:13 AM
54 minutes ago 1,776 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5843211
Australia's Michael Hooper.
Image: Steven Markham
Australia's Michael Hooper.
Australia's Michael Hooper.
Image: Steven Markham

CAPTAIN MICHAEL HOOPER was missing from the Australia squad named this morning for two home Rugby Championship Tests against South Africa as veteran playmaker Bernard Foley earned a shock recall.

Hooper pulled out of the team’s two-match swing of Argentina this month a day before their opening clash and jetted home, saying he was not in the “right mindset” to lead his country.

In his absence, the Wallabies won the first Test 41-26 but were humiliated 48-17 in the second.

Rugby Australia boss Andy Marinos previously said “you cannot put time limits on these things” when asked about Hooper’s return.

Coach Dave Rennie said he had spoken to the 121-Test veteran since their return from Argentina.

“We’re not in a position to discuss that in detail and we’ve got no firm timeline as to when he will return,” he added.

Fellow Test centurion James Slipper, who took over as skipper in Argentina, is again expected to captain the side for their showdowns against the Springboks in Adelaide on 27 August and Sydney a week later.

rugby-sep-07-australia-v-samoa Bernard Foley in action back in 2019. Source: Speed Media

Japan-based Foley, 32, returns for the first time since the 2019 World Cup.

The 71-Test fly-half, who plays for Kubota Spears, gets another chance with Quade Cooper out with a season-ending injury and James O’Connor dropped after starting Australia’s last Test.

“Obviously with Quade’s injury and his (Foley’s) availability, we started having a conversation after the first Argentinian Test,” Rennie said.

“James (O’Connor) got a crack in the last Test and we wanted him to drive the ship and allow us to implement our plan, but we were clunky and lacked cohesion, so he’s missed out on selection.

“Bernard hasn’t played an enormous amount of rugby recently … we’ll make a call on him once we get him in camp on Sunday.”

While Hooper’s absence is a blow, the Wallabies welcome back a host of players from injury, including winger Andrew Kellaway and props Angus Bell and Scott Sio.

Fellow prop Allan Alaalatoa, centre Hunter Paisami and hooker David Porecki also return after leaving the Argentina tour early for personal and injury reasons.

Young NSW Waratahs backrower Langi Gleeson was named in his first national squad, with Queensland Reds fullback Jock Campbell the only other uncapped player.

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

rugby-argentina-australia Source: AAP/PA Images

“To have their experience on deck will be invaluable in what’s going to be a massive challenge coming up against South Africa two weeks in a row,” said Rennie.

“We know that respect is earned daily and we’ll be doing everything we can to ensure we put in performances that are worthy of that respect in Adelaide and Sydney.”

South Africa head into the Tests on the back of a 35-23 home loss to New Zealand, having stunned the All Blacks 26-10 in their Rugby Championship opener.

All four teams in the southern hemisphere competition have won one and lost one so far.

© Agence France-Presse

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie