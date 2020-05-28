This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Thursday 28 May, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Austrian leaders lose top spot after six-point deduction for breaking social distancing rules

A video showed players training together rather than in groups of six, as specified in health protocols.

By AFP Thursday 28 May 2020, 8:07 PM
16 minutes ago 317 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5110494
Reinhold Ranftl of LASK Linz chases Manchester United's Odion Ighalo during their Europa League clash in March.
Image: Bradley Collyer
Reinhold Ranftl of LASK Linz chases Manchester United's Odion Ighalo during their Europa League clash in March.
Reinhold Ranftl of LASK Linz chases Manchester United's Odion Ighalo during their Europa League clash in March.
Image: Bradley Collyer

AUSTRIAN LEAGUE LEADERS LASK Linz were docked six points and fined €75,000 today for breaking strict social distancing rules in training.

With the championship set to resume on 2 June after lockdown, the sanction meant that LASK lost top spot to Salzburg.

Football authorities in the country acted after a video emerged that showed players training together rather than in groups of six as specified in health protocols drawn up to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

LASK said they will appeal the decision.

The Austrian Bundesliga still has 10 more rounds of games to play this season.

Matches will take place behind closed doors every three days in order to finish the championship by the first week of July.

Salzburg, the six-time champions, were three points behind the Linz club in the table when the championship was halted in March.

© – AFP, 2020

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie