Saturday 18 April, 2020
€25m aid package announced for British horse racing

The funds will be made available for jockeys, training yards, stable staff and horse welfare.

By AFP Saturday 18 Apr 2020, 9:41 AM
22 minutes ago 192 Views 1 Comment
Al Boum Photo winning this year's Cheltenham Gold Cup.
Image: Press Association
Al Boum Photo winning this year's Cheltenham Gold Cup.
Image: Press Association

THE BRITISH HORSERACING Authority has announced a £22 million (€25m) aid package in response to the financial impact of the coronavirus.

All racing in Britain was suspended on 17 March following the spread of Covid-19, with the shutdown made “indefinite” on Wednesday as a hoped for resumption on 30 April was ruled out.

The funding package will see the Professional Jockeys’ Association, many of whose members are self-employed and may not qualify for British government assistance, given £2m (€2.3m) for grants and loans.

Funds will also be made available to training yards, stable staff and for horse welfare.

Meanwhile racecourses will have access to loan facilities intended to keep tracks going until racing restarts.

The BHA said a resumption would “most likely be behind closed doors, with significantly reduced revenues”.

This package of self-help funding offers some initial relief to the hard-working people, horses and businesses on whom racing relies,” added BHA chief executive Nick Rust.

“We know this does not solve the acute problems the industry is facing but it will provide much needed short-term assistance.”

The BHA were heavily criticised for allowing March’s four-day Cheltenham Festival jumps meeting, which attracted more than 250,000 spectators, to go ahead amid allegations such a large gathering may have led to coronavirus infections.

© – AFP, 2020

AFP

