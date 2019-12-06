Goalkeeper hero up for world hockey award after helping Ireland seal Olympic qualification

IRELAND GOALKEEPER AYEISHA McFerran has been nominated for the prestigious FIH Hockey Star awards after helping the Green Army qualify for their first-ever Olympics.

For the second year in-a-row, McFerran has been shortlisted for the International Hockey Federation FIH Goalkeeper of the Year gong.

Her 2018 nomination followed on from her impressive campaign at the World Cup where Ireland reached the final and returned home as silver medalists. She was also named goalkeeper of the tournament for her exploits in London.

This year she showed nerves of steel in Ireland’s Olympic qualifier against Canada, which went to a sudden death shootout after their battle in Donnybrook ended in a scoreless draw after two legs.

Trailing 3-1 at one stage during the shootout, Ireland were on the brink of missing out on Olympic qualification once again.

But Ireland rallied to a 4-3 victory in that shootout through a combination of McFerran’s goalkeeping heroics, along with goals from Bethany Barr, Chloe Watkins and Róisín Upton.

The FIH invites all players from any category, fans, media and national associations in the world to vote for the 2019 FIH Player of the Year, FIH Goalkeeper of the Year and FIH Rising Star of the Year in both the male and female codes.

Congrats to @Ayeeishaa nominated for FIH Goalkeeper on the year! You can follow the link in the tweet 👇 to vote for her. #GreenArmy @20x20_ie #CantSeeCantBe https://t.co/P11YMOnK43 — Irish Hockey (@irishhockey) December 6, 2019

The vote is open until 17 January 2020. The winners of all 2019 FIH Hockey Stars Awards, which also include the FIH Coach of the Year, will be announced in February 2020.

Fans and players can vote here while the media can cast their vote here.

