BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 3°C Wednesday 10 February 2021
Advertisement

Bad dream puts Osaka on edge

The three-time Slam winner had an uneasy feeling Wednesday, waking up in a panic after a nightmare before her Australian Open clash.

By AFP Wednesday 10 Feb 2021, 3:15 PM
55 minutes ago 769 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5350845
Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts during the women's singles match against Caroline Garcia.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts during the women's singles match against Caroline Garcia.
Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts during the women's singles match against Caroline Garcia.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

A “NERVOUS” Naomi Osaka said she dreamed of defeat and feared the worst — before putting her worries to rest with a sweeping victory over Caroline Garcia at the Australian Open on Wednesday.

Osaka, the third seed, faced a tricky contest against the Frenchwoman, who was ranked a career-high of fourth in late 2018, but never gave her a sniff in the 6-2, 6-3 victory in 61 minutes.

The three-time Slam winner, however, had an uneasy feeling Wednesday, waking up in a panic after a nightmare.

“Last night I had a dream that I lost this match, and I really didn’t feel good about it,” she said.

“My dreams are very telling of the future.

“Going into this match I was really nervous. So then I just talked to my team, and I felt better about the situation.”

The 2019 Australian Open champion cruised through the opening set and then snuffed out any challenge from 43-ranked Garcia with a break in the sixth game of the second, before finishing it off in style with her 10th ace. 

“It’s really hard to play a player like her, because I never know when she’s going to swing for the ball or anything,” she said. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“I knew that she was going to be aggressive on my second serve, so I felt like I had to do better there.

“I just have to keep staying steady. Happy that I was able to do it in two.” 

She next faces 27th seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia, a quarter-finalist at last year’s Australian Open whose talent has long impressed Osaka. 

“I always felt like watching her she’s a player that can do anything, and I always felt like she should be where she is now and even higher,” she said of the 26-year-old. 

Osaka, now unbeaten in 16 matches over the past 12 months, including the US Open final, is eyeing redemption after her title defence last year ended with a shock loss to American teenager Coco Gauff in the third round.

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie