McLaren's Piastri claims Bahrain pole as Verstappen struggles

MCLAREN’S OSCAR PIASTRI claimed pole position for the Bahrain Grand Prix with George Russell’s Mercedes completing the front row for the fourth race of the season.

Series leader Lando Norris, in the other McLaren, is back in the third row with world champion Max Verstappen facing a tough time on Sunday from the fourth row.

Ferrari introduced upgrades this weekend and they appeared to have had the desired effect with Charles Leclerc on the second row with for company Mercedes’ gifted rookie Kimi Antonelli.

Alpine are the only team to remain pointless but that could soon change with Pierre Gasly posting the fifth quickest qualifying time to start on the third row with Norris.

Norris leads Verstappen by just one point going into Sunday’s nocturnal showdown in the desert.

But the omens look good for Piastri with pole-sitters accounting for four of the last five winners in Sakhir.

The Australian has been in dominant form so far this weekend, bossing practice.

“I felt confident out there all weekend. FP3 we had good pace, and Qualifying – the others caught up a little closer than I wanted, but I delivered the laps when it mattered so very, very happy.

“I have to get to Turn 1 in first so let’s see what happens but I’ve felt comfortable all weekend. I can’t thank the team enough for the car they have given me.”

Norris cut a dejected figure, saying: “I’m just not quick enough”.

For Piastri, placed third in the championship 13 points behind his teammate, this was only his second ever pole, the first coming in China last month when he went on to win.

