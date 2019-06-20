This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 20 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Bale hasn't lived up to Real Madrid's expectation'

Ramon Calderon believes the Wales international has struggled to deliver for the Blancos.

By The42 Team Thursday 20 Jun 2019, 6:37 PM
1 hour ago 2,411 Views 15 Comments
https://the42.ie/4691475
Gareth Bale (file pic).
Gareth Bale (file pic).
Gareth Bale (file pic).

GARETH BALE HAS not “lived up to the expectation” that greeted his arrival at Real Madrid, claims the club’s former president Ramon Calderon.

The Blancos broke the world transfer record back in 2013 when acquiring the Wales international from Tottenham.

He was taken to Santiago Bernabeu to complement the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo in a star-studded squad.

He has enjoyed considerable success since, with a haul of 13 trophies, including a Liga title and four Champions League crowns.

Bale has, however, struggled to win over some critics during six years in the Spanish capital and is now reportedly edging towards the exit door.

A loan move has been ruled out, but the 29-year-old has still been tipped to leave before the 2019-20 campaign gets underway.

Calderon told talkSPORT of Bale’s situation: “It’s a problem.

“I feel sorry for the player, but the truth is he hasn’t lived up to the expectation when he came.

“After six years, his situation is very difficult.

“Zidane has discarded him in his mind, clearly, and he proved that in the last two months when he took over the club and Bale sat on the bench.

For me, the best option would be a loan, but we’ve heard what Bale’s agent has said, it’s easier to see him winning Ascot than leaving on loan.

“So it’s a difficult situation for him.”

Bale has recorded 102 goals across 231 games for Madrid.

Consistency has been an issue, though, and he has taken in regular spells on the sidelines through injury.

The departure of Ronaldo in the summer of 2018 saw even more pressure lumped onto his shoulders.

He has failed to become the talisman Real needed in the absence of a five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

A number of Blancos fans have made him a scapegoat for the club’s struggles in 2018-19, with Zidane’s decision to drop him down the pecking order leading many to suggest it will be difficult for him to stay.

His agent has stated at regular intervals that Bale will not be pushing for a move, but many believe a fresh start is now required in order for a proven performer to rediscover his confidence and spark.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie