This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Sunday 6 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ballagh knock out Castlebar to book spot in Mayo senior football decider

It’ll be a repeat of the 2012 county final this year in Mayo.

By Colm Gannon Sunday 6 Oct 2019, 5:04 PM
20 minutes ago 1,259 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4839396
Andy Moran hit 0-3 in Ballaghaderreen's triumph over Castlebar Mitchels.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Andy Moran hit 0-3 in Ballaghaderreen's triumph over Castlebar Mitchels.
Andy Moran hit 0-3 in Ballaghaderreen's triumph over Castlebar Mitchels.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Ballaghaderreen 0-15
Castlebar Mitchels 0-8

Colm Gannon reports from Elverys MacHale Park, Castlebar

BALLAGHADERREEN WILL TAKE on Ballintubber in the Mayo senior football championship final after a seven point win over former kingpins Castlebar Mitchels in today’s semi-final.

The gap could have been multiples of that only for the heroics of Castlebar goalkeeper Rory Byrne who pulled off half a dozen top class saves over the hour as Ballaghderreen tore the Mitchels challenge apart at will.

David Drake, Sharoize Akram, Cian Hanley, Andy Moran and Ryan Lynch all put in top class performances for Paul McHugh’s side and they will go into the final full of confidence to ratting defending champions Ballintubber.

The victors led 0-10 to 0-4 at the break with Lynch kicking four outrageous first half points while Kuba Callaghan twice, Cian Hanley and Andy Moran all saw great goal chances not hit the back of the net as Byrne pulled off a string of saves.

Castlebar introduced Barry Moran off the bench early in the second half and he had an immediate impact getting fouled for a penalty with his side trailing by six points – Neil Douglas stepped up but his effort was well saved by Patrick Sharkey and you could sense it was going to be Ballaghadereen’s day.

The east Mayo men kept driving on with Owen Jordan and Seamus Cunniffe continuing to lock down their defence and Kuba Callaghan, Cormac Doohan and sub Thomas Carmody tagging on points to stretch out their lead to seven at the end.

Ballaghaderreen got their match-ups right and won those duels with Sharoize Akram besting Paddy Durcan and David Drake winning his contest with Neil Douglas to lay the foundation of their victory.

It will be Ballaghaderreen’s first final appearance since 2012 when they saw off their opponents in this years showpiece Ballintubber.

They are also the last side outside of Ballintubber and Castlebar Mitchels to win the title since 2010.

Scorers for Ballaghaderreen: Ryan Lynch, Cormac Doohan 0-4 each, Andy Moran 0-3 (0-1f), Kuba Callaghan 0-2, Dylan Feeney, Thomas Carmody 0-1 each.

Scorers for Castlebar Mitchels: Neil Douglas 0-4 (0-1f, 0-1 ’45), James Durcan 0-3, Gavin Durcan 0-1 (0-1f).

Ballaghaderreen

1. Patrick Sharkey

2. David Drake
3. Seamus Cunniffe
4. Peter Kelly

5. David McBrien
6. Owen Jordan
7. Shairoze Akran

8. Darragh Kelly
9. Ryan Lynch

10. Dylan Feeney
11. Cian Hanley
12. Luke O’Grady

13. Cormac Doohan
14. Andy Moran
15. Kuba Callaghan

Subs

17. Aaron Lynch for Peter Kelly
20. Thomas Carmody for Dylan Feeney
18.Conor O’Donnell for Seamus Cunniffe
22. Domhnall Forrest for Owen Jordan

Castlebar Mitchels

1. Rory Byrne

2. Johnny Maughan
3. Donie Newcombe
4. Ray O’Malley

5. Ger McDonagh
6. Eoghan O’Reilly
7. Sean Conlon

11. Donal Vaughan
9. Paddy Durcan

10. Shane Hopkins
14. Neil Douglas
12. James Durcan

13. Cian Costello
23. Bryan Walsh
15. Gavin Durcan

Subs

24. Neil Douglas for Bryan Walsh
18. Fergal Durcan for Cian Costello
26. Barry Moran for Donal Vaughan
19. David Stenson for Shane Hopkins
20. Philip Ruddy for Gavin Durcan

Referee: Vincent Neary (Bonniconlon)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Colm Gannon
@colmgannon
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie