Pauric Mahony in prolific form as Ballygunner make final push towards 11-in-row

Tomás McCarthy reports from Walsh Park

PAURIC MAHONY PRODUCED 13 points as 11-in-a-row chasing Ballygunner overcame a plucky Passage 0-22 to 0-13 and set up a Waterford SHC Final against Abbeyside next Sunday in Fraher Field. A repeat of the 2018 decider. The Gunners are now 57 games unbeaten in the Déise.

The holders only led by four points at half time after playing with a stiff breeze. Darragh O’Sullivan’s men improved their execution on the restart however and outscored their opponents 13-8 against the elements. Mahony accounted for nine second half singles while Dessie Hutchinson hit two.

Passage goalkeeper Eddy Lynch made two point blank saves from Pauric Mahony and Patrick Fitzgerald to keep his team in the contest. Tight marking full back Callum O’Neill held Kevin Mahony to a point while county defender Mark Fitzgerald protected his full back line. Teenager Thomas Carey landed eight points as he completed the championship with 0-42 to his credit.

Passage got two early scares as Dessie Hutchinson flashed a ball left and wide and Patrick Fitzgerald blasted another goal chance over the bar. A below par Ballygunner were guilty of seven wides with wind assistance. Five Thomas Carey points, including a beauty in front of the stand, kept Passage in touch. Mahony nailed two dead balls at the end of a dour half as the champions led 9-5 at the break.

Gunners boss Darragh O’Sullivan was red carded by referee Nicky O’Toole as the teams walked towards the dressing rooms. The men in red and black went up a gear as Hutchinson hit two points at the start of the second period. Gary Cullinane delivered a massive score at the other end but Passage couldn’t take advantage of the strong wind. Ballygunner carried more punch up front as Pauric Mahony sent over nine points (five frees and four from play).

In the curtain raiser, Waterford attacker Michael Kiely shot 2-2 as Abbeyside defeated Mount Sion 3-20 to 0-19. The skipper was also involved in the third goal for Charlie Treen as the Villagers pulled clear in the second half with the wind at their backs.

Man of the match Willie Beresford gave an all action display at midfield. Top scorer Michael O’Halloran hit nine points while Billy O’Connell (0-3) and Rian Walsh (0-2) also caught the eye.

Conor Prunty tracked Austin Gleeson all over the pitch and clipped over a stunning point from a tight angle. Brian Looby made a brave block seven minutes from the end to deny Sion sub Adam Regan a certain goal.

Gleeson was held scoreless from open play but did convert nine frees. Alan Kirwan posed their biggest threat up front. The corner forward fired three points from play inside five minutes as Sion moved 6-1 ahead. On the quarter hour mark, Michael Kiely won a penalty and buried it past Ian O’Regan. After playing against the breeze, Abbeyside only trailed by one at half time.

Kiely netted again two minutes into the second period and Benji Whelan’s men kept their noses in front after that. Billy O’Connell belted over three points before county midfielder Neil Montgomery made his first appearance of the 2024 championship. On 57 minutes, Kiely found Willie Beresford and he played a wonderful pass across goal for Treen to strike home the clinching score.